Arcadis to participate in ReThink HK 2023

- Arcadis will join ReThink 2023, Hong Kong's best-attended and most ambitious business event for sustainable development

- Dr. Margaret Kam, Sustainability Lead, Arcadis Hong Kong will participate as a speaker in the Keynote Theatre

HONG KONG, Sept. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis has announced its participation as a key event sponsor at the ReThink Sustainable Business Forum and Solutions Expo, to be held on September 14-15, 2023, at the Hong Kong Convention and Exhibition Centre, Wan Chai. The two-day conference will demonstrate the business case for a just and sustainable energy transition, supported by real solutions that will accelerate Hong Kong's journey towards a more sustainable and resilient future.

It is estimated that buildings contribute 60% of total greenhouse gas emissions in Hong Kong, so it is integral to adopt a buildings-first approach when identifying decarbonisation solutions. Dr. Margaret Kam, Sustainability Lead, Arcadis Hong Kong will join the panel session to discuss the role of design in building sustainably, as well as the use of green material and renewable energy systems in construction.

Dr. Kam said: "Buildings have a critical role to play in the transition to a low carbon, liveable and sustainable city. Given the urgency of climate action, it is Arcadis's ambition to deliver sustainable outcomes that drive decarbonisation in the built environment."

Her insights will contribute to the discussion on key challenges and opportunities in developing Hong Kong's buildings-first approach against climate change.

Paul Scott, Executive Director, Arcadis Hong Kong, said: "It's a real pleasure to sponsor this year's ReThink event. This plays to our core values at Arcadis as we take positive action to improve the quality of life in our communities. Looking forward to connecting with like-minded clients to discuss how Arcadis can support their sustainability goals, as we strive for a better future together."

Building resilience and sustainable cities

ReThink HK addresses the challenges and opportunities of sustainable development. Seven themed theatres and stages at the expo will host thought-leadership, insight, and debate alongside innovation and practical solutions. Join us and hear insights on Hong Kong's sustainability solutions for infection control and healthcare, carbon removal, smart mobility, and eliminating barriers of entry for implementing sustainability standards.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is the leading global design and consultancy organization for natural and built assets. We maximize impact for our clients and the communities they serve by providing effective solutions through sustainable outcomes, focus and scale, and digitalization. We are 36,000 people, active in more than 70 countries that generate €4.2 billion in gross revenues. www.arcadis.com

