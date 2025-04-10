Arcadis shines at Europa Awards 2025 with Green Buildings category victory

MANILA, Philippines, April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Arcadis, a global leader in sustainable design, engineering, and consultancy, has won the Green Buildings category at the 2025 Europa Awards. Hosted by the European Chamber of Commerce of the Philippines (ECCP), the ceremony was held 3 April 2025 during the Sustainability Forum at the Raffles and Fairmont Hotel in Manila.

The ECCP's Europa Awards recognize companies that demonstrate exceptional performance and contributions in promoting sustainability in line with global standards and the Philippine Development Plan.

Arcadis earned this recognition through its comprehensive approach to sustainability, particularly extensive work in green building certifications, and its robust sustainability strategy and culture, commitment to innovation, and measurable sustainability impact.

Katherine Ann Resurreccion, Arcadis Service Line Director for Sustainability Solutions, said:

"I am honored to accept this award. Our Sustainability Solutions team was formed in 2008, when building certifications like LEED were virtually unheard of in this country.

"When I joined in 2012, we had to explain not just to developers but also to designers, why sustainability is worth the investment.

"Fast forward to 2025, and the building industry is so different. Clients will come to us and say their buildings are "LEED-ready". We have learned so much, and in our team's 17 years of working in this industry, have contributed to avoiding more than 300 billion kilograms of carbon dioxide emissions through the projects we deliver - a figure we hope can inspire everyone to see what's possible when we stand by a collective sustainable vision.

"This award is testament to the hard work and dedication of our team, and those who work alongside us. With only 25 years to 2050, and five years to 2030, we must continue to work toward a net zero world."

Arcadis has been at the forefront of green building consulting since 2008, with a track record of successfully certifying approximately 1.8 million square meters of gross floor area under LEED and other certification systems.

In 2024, Arcadis expanded from sustainable building consulting to offer a comprehensive suite of sustainability solutions. This encompasses Sustainability Advisory for ESG and Net Zero, Energy and Life Cycle Analysis, Carbon Accounting, and Sustainable Building Certifications - aligning with Arcadis' 2024-2026 strategy to accelerate a planet positive future.

