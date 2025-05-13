Geneva reclaims title of world's most expensive city to build in, says Arcadis in latest International Construction Costs report

The report underscores that while inflation has eased in some regions, particularly in major US cities such as New York and San Francisco, long-term borrowing costs, geopolitical uncertainty, and shifting trade policies are reshaping the investment landscape. Yet even amidst this volatility, Arcadis emphasizes that a proactive and well-informed approach to design and specification can still unlock value and ensure project delivery.

Arcadis notes that growth opportunities remain strong in key sectors such as data centers, healthcare, and social infrastructure such as education and healthcare, despite persistent inflation in certain geographies such as Australia, Eastern Europe, and parts of Asia.

The annual Arcadis International Construction Costs index covers 100 of the world's large cities across six continents. The cost comparison was developed covering twenty different building types, including residential, commercial, and public sector developments, and is based on a survey of construction costs, a review of market conditions and the professional judgement of Arcadis' global team of experts. The calculations are based in USD and indexed against the price range for each building type relative to Amsterdam.

Juud Tempelman, Global President of Places at Arcadis, said: "Change drives opportunity and, in a world of rising complexity and constrained capital, the most successful projects are those that combine visionary ideas with robust planning and adaptable design. Even in challenging times, construction markets are diverse, and some areas can be expected to boom. From advanced manufacturing in the US, to energy transition programs in the UK and Europe, we are seeing the reallocation of resources to meet shifting demand. With the right brief, aligned to real market needs and supported by collaborative design and digital maturity, we can unlock viability and deliver lasting success."

Arcadis outlines four important considerations for managing construction risk and maximizing project value in the current environment:

Design for Long-Term Value: Focus on buildings that are adaptable, energy-efficient, and designed for evolving user needs. This was a key factor in Arcadis' approach to the design of River Grove Elementary School in Portland, Oregon . The building needed to be adaptable, energy-efficient, and resilient in the face of extreme weather events. By incorporating a microgrid system, which includes a photovoltaic array, battery storage, and generator to ensure independence from the grid during disasters, the new school embraces resilience and carbon neutrality, and can still function as an effective learning environment in an increasingly hot and wildfire-prone region.

Focus on buildings that are adaptable, energy-efficient, and designed for evolving user needs. This was a key factor in Arcadis' approach to the design of River Grove Elementary School in . The building needed to be adaptable, energy-efficient, and resilient in the face of extreme weather events. By incorporating a microgrid system, which includes a photovoltaic array, battery storage, and generator to ensure independence from the grid during disasters, the new school embraces resilience and carbon neutrality, and can still function as an effective learning environment in an increasingly hot and wildfire-prone region. Design for Certainty: Leverage knowledge of the asset, the location and its market to ensure that a scheme represents the best development that can be delivered. Parametric design tools can help to de-risk planning, enhance investor confidence, and align the project with policy and market expectations.

Leverage knowledge of the asset, the location and its market to ensure that a scheme represents the best development that can be delivered. Parametric design tools can help to de-risk planning, enhance investor confidence, and align the project with policy and market expectations. Design for Delivery: Ensure buildability and certainty of budget by working with integrated teams who manage end-to-end project details using coordinated digital platforms and proven delivery frameworks. This was critical during the renovation of the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store on New York's Fifth Avenue. As Architect of Record, Arcadis used digital tools to test and iterate design solutions throughout the lifecycle of the project, enhancing customer movement around the store while working within the constraints of the existing historical structure.

Ensure buildability and certainty of budget by working with integrated teams who manage end-to-end project details using coordinated digital platforms and proven delivery frameworks. This was critical during the renovation of the Tiffany & Co. Landmark store on Fifth Avenue. As Architect of Record, Arcadis used digital tools to test and iterate design solutions throughout the lifecycle of the project, enhancing customer movement around the store while working within the constraints of the existing historical structure. Design in Collaboration: Recognize that no-one can do it alone. High-performing, cross-disciplinary teams with strong leadership and a culture of shared accountability are essential to unlock project potential.

Mansoor Kazerouni, Global Director of Architecture and Urbanism at Arcadis, added: "Development is a hugely challenging undertaking. High levels of uncertainty triggered by economic and political change have created a tough environment for getting projects off the ground. We know that buildings need to work even harder to meet the needs of their users, and that means treating every part of a scheme as a chance to maximize impact. As designers, our role is to lead with insight, creativity and commitment at every stage of the project - unlocking potential, supporting our clients, and delivering spaces that are buildable, sustainable, and valuable for the long term."

For more information, the full report can be downloaded here.

ABOUT ARCADIS

Arcadis is a global transformation partner, driving some of the most impactful projects of our time. We help clients make sustainable choices by combining digital innovation, human expertise, and future-focused skills across environment, energy, water, buildings, transport, and infrastructure sectors. Going beyond traditional design, engineering, and consultancy, we use data-driven insights to deliver tailored solutions in the spaces and environments we shape together. With over 35,000 people, we unite global expertise to tackle challenges like climate, energy affordability, and livable cities, improving quality of life through our presence in 30+ countries. In 2024, we achieved €5.0 billion in gross revenues. Learn more at www.arcadis.com

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2685065/ICC_PR_Visual_Asset.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1838726/5313554/Arcadis_Logo.jpg