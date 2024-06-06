Appian Promotes Emanuele Galdi to Lead Partner Sales in Italy

Bringing more than 15 years of experience in the IT industry, Galdi will lead Appian's partner growth and expansion in Italy.

MILAN, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (Nasdaq: APPN) announces the promotion and appointment of Emanuele Galdi as the new Senior Partner Sales Manager for Appian Italy. Galdi brings more than 15 years of IT experience and proven expertise in digital transformation, business process automation and systems integration across various industries, including banking, insurance, manufacturing and energy.

With this appointment, Appian continues its growth strategy to8 establish itself as a leading player in Italy in end-to-end business process automation and orchestration. Appian entered the Italian market in 2015 and has been growing with loyal partners and customers in many industries, including ICCREA Banking Group , Poste Italiane , Amadori and Comune di Milano . Over the past five years, the number of Appian employees in Italy grew 182%. And it has increased 600% since the company entered the market in 2015.

"Appian has always relied on the support of key partners who can deliver significant value to our customers," commented Oscar Garcia de Andoin, Regional Vice President of Partners in Southern Europe and LATAM at Appian. "Our Partner Program enables, incentivizes and rewards partners who develop new opportunities, and our local teams are key to delivering new solutions in process automation and project management. Emanuele will be an important addition to our team, helping us expand and lead the partner team in Italy to expand our presence and support Appian's growth in the Italian territory."

As Senior Partner Sales Manager for Appian Italy, Galdi will strengthen and grow Appian's ecosystem of local and global partners. He will facilitate partner access to product and sales training to promote excellence in project delivery for joint customers. His role will also include engagement and alignment with partners throughout the sales cycle, from identifying customer projects to accelerating and closing sales. In addition, Galdi will be responsible for introducing innovative solutions to Italian customers to help them with digital transformation.

"The Appian Partner Program, with more access to Appian training, resources and financial incentives, demonstrates our commitment to their success," commented Emanuele Galdi. "Enhancing Appian partner experience and aligning our strategies will lead us to achieve rapid success together. Several local initiatives are already underway to extend our reach while always ensuring the quality of implementation is commensurate with the capabilities of our platform."

Galdi joined Appian in 2021 as a Customer Success Manager and was promoted to Director after less than one year. Before Appian, he held roles with increasing responsibility at Capgemini for more than 15 years and was in management at Deloitte Italia as well. Galdi holds a Ticinensis EMBA from the University of Pavia.

Appian is a software company that automates business processes. The Appian AI Process Platform includes everything you need to design, automate, and optimize even the most complex processes, from start to finish. The world's most innovative organizations trust Appian to improve their workflows, unify data, and optimize operations—resulting in better growth and superior customer experiences. For more information, visit appian.com . [Nasdaq: APPN]

