LONDON, April 29, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Appian (NASDAQ: APPN) today announced agentic AI platform enhancements to help organisations build, deploy, and scale intelligent process applications. As the Process Company, the Appian Platform provides AI-powered solutions to orchestrate and transform critical business processes. This release introduces the beta launch of Agent Studio and the general availability of AI Document Centre. Additional enhancements include expanded data fabric support for document management and semantic search across data and documents.

Appian Embeds Agentic AI into Business Processes to Deliver Scalable, Governable Enterprise Value

Agentic AI makes business processes smarter and faster

Appian has embedded AI digital workers operating in process for years. Now with Agent Studio, Appian AI agents are more powerful and governable than ever. Agent Studio enables users to design and deploy AI agents with greater autonomy and contextual awareness. These AI agents can reason through complex, multi-step tasks. They can also interact with multiple systems to update records, send emails, and respond dynamically to new inputs. Agent Studio allows developers to create intelligent agents that not only execute actions but also make informed decisions based on real-time data and business logic.

Users can quickly and easily create agents with AI Document Centre — an all-in-one application for enterprise-grade intelligent document processing. AI Document Centre is designed to handle complex document formats with high extraction accuracy and scalability for enterprise workloads. Appian customer, Century Fire Protection, used AI Document Centre to automate their accounts payable with AI, reducing invoice operating time by 36%.

"Adding Appian AI into Century's AP management workflow has resulted in a more modern, controlled and efficient process, leading to significant benefits," said Alex Polyakman, CFO of Century Fire Protection.

Smart search leverages AI-driven semantic search to enhance record retrieval. Smart search allows you to search across your entire data fabric, including text fields or documents attached to a record—all at enterprise scale. Smart search goes beyond keyword matching by interpreting intent, uncovering connections, detecting patterns, and surfacing related records.

In addition to high-availability, generative AI Agents can now be used in autoscale processes, helping enterprises stay responsive and efficient even when demand increases. Autoscale is an Appian Cloud capability that dynamically adjusts process execution capacity based on demand. Specifically designed for high-volume, high-throughput automation, process autoscale delivers 10-100x the power without over-provisioning resources. Now, organisations can power their high-volume, high-value generative AI use cases with enterprise-grade AI.

Other platform enhancements to data fabric and total experience include:

Data fabric now includes native support for documents. Organisations can manage, relate, and secure documents using record types, eliminating the need for folder-based organisation and allowing developers to create more document-centric applications.

Organisations can manage, relate, and secure documents using record types, eliminating the need for folder-based organisation and allowing developers to create more document-centric applications. Incremental syncs support dynamic data environments. Data fabric now supports external data sync as frequently as every 15 minutes and up to 20 million rows per record to ensure current, responsive applications.

Data fabric now supports external data sync as frequently as every 15 minutes and up to 20 million rows per record to ensure current, responsive applications. Form headers and wizards accelerate beautiful form design. Appian UIs now automatically incorporate common form header, wizard functionality, and recommend modern UX patterns. Forms generated from data fabric will see the most improvements.

"AI works best in a process. Appian's process orchestration and data fabric provide the foundation needed to get real value out of AI while maintaining data security," said Michael Beckley, CTO and Founder, Appian.

Appian is the Process Company, focused on improving processes that define a business—from how it operates to how it serves customers and delivers value. By integrating AI into processes, Appian gives AI purpose, governance, and accountability—all essential to delivering its value. Learn how AI can be part of your processes.

About Appian

Appian is The Process Company. We deliver a software platform that helps organisations run better processes that reduce costs, improve customer experiences, and gain a strategic edge. Committed to client success, we serve many of the world's largest companies across industries. For more information, visit appian.com. [Nasdaq: APPN]

