Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Wins Two 2019 Global Aesthetic Awards by MyFaceMyBody

NURNBERG, Germany, Dec. 17, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, won two awards at the Global Aesthetic Awards 2019 hosted by MyFaceMyBody.

Alma triumphed in two award categories, gaining recognition for its worldwide successful products:

"Best New Product of the Year" for its recently launched Soprano Titanium™, the most advanced laser hair removal platform on the market

"Best Anti-Ageing Treatment of the Year" for its ClearLift™ – Harmony XL Pro™, a leading fractional non-ablative Q-Switched laser primarily used for skin rejuvenation treatments

The Global Aesthetic Awards by MyFaceMyBody are the largest, most respected and highly recognized awards in the aesthetic industry, celebrating excellence all over the world. The 2019 awards program attracted entries from across the globe.

"Winning a MyFaceMyBody Award has proven to be 'The award' to win within the aesthetics sector and gives consumers the confidence and quality assurance they need when looking for reputable providers or brands," said Stephen Handisides, CEO of MyFaceMyBody and The Medical Business Academy.

Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, is celebrating its 20th anniversary this year. It is dedicated more than ever to develop and design easy-to-use and flexible products, enabling treatment providers to deliver safe and effective medical aesthetic treatments to consumers all around the globe.

"The two awards showcase the global recognition of our contribution to the development of the medical aesthetic industry," said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma. "We will continue to leverage our proven technologies, solutions and products to further develop the industry and enhance people's quality of life."

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments.

