SUSANNAH CONSTANTINE, 63, CHOOSES THE NEW ALMA HARMONY BIO-BOOST™ FOR MID-LIFE SKIN CONFIDENCE

"Reaching mid-life, I realised looking after your skin isn't just about vanity, it's about vitality. I want my skin to reflect how I feel inside: strong, bright and healthy," says Susannah. "Even my friends started noticing the difference—not asking if I'd had anything done, just saying how fresh and well I looked."

Harmony Bio-Boost™ is a no-downtime, non-invasive laser treatment that trains the skin to self-repair and reproduce the stores of collagen and elastin it once did. This built-in regenerative system brings back a level of clarity, luminosity and bounce to the skin, effectively delaying the ageing process.

"I've always looked after my skin with SPF and hi-tech skincare, but Harmony Bio-Boost™ has given me a whole new level of confidence," she adds. "My skin looks fresher, and I feel better for it. This has been the best gift I could've given myself."

A passionate advocate of self-acceptance, especially after her experiences with menopause and alcohol, Susannah says this step aligned perfectly with her personal journey. "I did a lot of research and wanted something with a strong safety record. Alma's technology gives my skin the support it needs to bounce back. It's not about looking different. It's about looking like me, at my best. Making the most of what you've got without the risk of looking 'done'—that's the secret."

Dr Ahmed, GP and Skin Laser Expert at The Aesthetics Doctor in Mayfair, explains: "Harmony Bio-Boost™ combines the advanced technologies of ClearLift Pro and ClearSkin Pro for instant skin tightening, leading to a smoother appearance with no downtime. Think of it as an ISA for your skin—you're banking collagen for the future."

The treatment is suitable for skin laxity, acne, pigmentation, wrinkles and general rejuvenation. Each session can be tailored to an individual's skin needs using precision targeted laser wavelengths, bringing you closer to great quality skin from the inside-out.

Katie Vaughan, Head of Marketing for Alma UK & Ireland, says, "Susannah's honest, real approach to beauty and ageing reflects exactly what Harmony Bio-Boost™ is about. In today's world, people want treatments that are effective, natural-looking and fit into their lives. Susannah embodies that shift."

Harmony Bio-Boost™ treatments start from £350. almalasers.co.uk

Further images here

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720207/B4_and_After.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720208/sofa_white_landscape.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720209/In_treatment.jpg

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720210/blue_dress.jpg

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2720206/5390669/Alma_Logo.jpg