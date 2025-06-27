Peer-Reviewed Study in Nature Scientific Reports Demonstrates Non-Invasive Fat Reduction Using Alma's Energy-Based Technology

Conducted at Ewha Womans University Seoul Hospital by Dr. Yeo Ju Sohn and Dr. Hyejin Chun of the Department of Family Medicine at Ewha Womans University College of Medicine, the research confirmed measurable fat layer reduction through ultrasound imaging and waist circumference assessments. Patients reported high satisfaction and consistently strong tolerance throughout the treatment protocol, with no adverse events observed.

This publication comes at a time when abdominal obesity is increasingly recognized as a key contributor to cardiovascular disease and metabolic syndrome, both in South Korea and globally. According to the World Health Organization, more than 1 billion people worldwide are living with obesity—a major risk factor for type 2 diabetes, cardiovascular disease, and premature mortality. As obesity rates continue to rise, so does the urgency for safe, effective, and accessible treatment options beyond surgical intervention.

"This study highlights the evolving role of non-invasive modalities in body shaping and reinforces their potential significance in the broader context of health and wellness," said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma. "This new publication strengthens the scientific foundation supporting Alma's technologies and showcases our commitment to advancing innovation that prioritizes patient safety, enhances the treatment experience, and keeps pace with the evolving needs of modern patients."

