Alma, a Sisram Medical Company, Launches DermaClear 3-in-1 Skin Hydradermabrasion Platform

NUREMBERG, Germany, Jan. 9, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Alma, one of the top five global leaders of energy-based medical and aesthetic solutions, today announced the launch of DermaClear, a powerful 3-in-1 treatment solution for deep cleansing, nourishment, and hydration of facial skin.

DermaClear by Alma

DermaClear is a powerful hydradermabrasion platform for skin exfoliation, cleansing, extraction, and hydration, designed to meet the increasing demand for high-quality, risk-free, and thorough skincare treatments. Research has shown that pollutants, toxins and chemicals in the urban environment can damage the skin, while the extensive use of makeup products in the selfie age also clogs and ages the skin. DermaClear has the solution.

DermaClear serves as both a standalone treatment that achieves simultaneous exfoliation along with skin rejuvenation, and a must-have pre-treatment solution for a diverse range of skin procedures. The platform works in a 3-step process:

DermaClear EXFO – To extract dead skin cells and clarify the skin surface

DermaClear CLEANSE – To deeply remove impurities from within the skin, without causing irritation

DermaClear HYDRATE – To condition and hydrate the skin and supply protective antioxidants into the clean skin

The convenient and easy-to-use platform features a unique 360° rotating tip and powerful suction action, which enable a deep cleansing process and extraction of impurities while ensuring highly effective penetration of solutions into the skin. Made of flexible silicone material, the soft tip operates in a complete circular motion for improved and homogenous coverage, leading to a thorough cleansing process.

"The launch of DermaClear addresses the increasing demand for thorough skincare, as a standalone treatment as well as a prep-treatment to optimize medical aesthetics procedures," said Lior Dayan, CEO of Alma.

About Alma

Alma is a global innovator of Laser, Light-based, Radiofrequency, Plasma and Ultrasound solutions for the aesthetic and surgical markets. We enable practitioners to offer safe and effective procedures while allowing patients to benefit from state-of-the-art, clinically proven technologies and treatments.

