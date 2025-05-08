Al in Pathology Market worth $347.4 million by 2030 with 26.5% CAGR | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., May 8, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global AI in Pathology Market, valued at US$87.2 million in 2024, is forecasted to grow at a robust CAGR of 26.5%, reaching US$107.4 million in 2025 and an impressive US$347.4 million by 2030. Digital pathology combined with AI-enabled telepathology allows pathologists to remotely access and review digital slides, even remotely. This technology facilitates collaboration, second opinions, and consultations among pathologists, leading to improved diagnostic accuracy and access to specialized expertise. As the demand for remote diagnostics and expert consultations continues to grow, AI in the pathology market is evolving to provide advanced solutions that use telepathology for improved patient care, diagnostic accuracy, and efficiency in pathology practice.

Some of the other growth drivers for the market include increasing demand for higher technology solutions, growing levels of misdiagnoses, growing funding programs to enhance the standard of care toward patients, and an increasing emphasis on cost containment along with hospital operation efficiency.

By Based on segment, in 2024, the drug discovery segment accounted for the largest share of the market. This segment is also expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period. The increasing pharmaceutical & biotechnology R&D expenditure, the growth in high-throughput screening & imaging, the rising use of AI algorithms in pathology image analysis for the identification & classification of diseases, and the ability of AI to accelerate the development of new therapeutics are expected to contribute to market growth.

By function, in 2024, the image analysis segment accounted for the largest share of the AI in pathology market. The large share of the image analysis segment is attributed to the increasing demand for early diagnosis & precision capabilities, the integration of digital pathology, the shortage of skilled pathologists, and the increased demand for personalized and targeted therapies.

By geography, Europe held the second-largest share of the Al in pathology market in 2024. The primary factors of market growth include the rising adoption of AI-based tools in pathology research and drug discovery, favorable government initiatives, increasing patient data volume, increasing venture capital funding, rising healthcare expenditure, and the growing geriatric population. The presence of key AI product & service providers for pathology applications in the region is complementing the growth of this market.

The report profiles key players such as Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands), F. www Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd (Switzerland), Hologic, Inc. (US), Akoya Biosciences, Inc. (US), Aiforia Technologies Plc (Finland), Indica Labs Inc. (US), OptraScan (US), Ibex Medical Analytics Ltd. (Israel), Mindpeak GmbH (Germany), Tribun Health (France).

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. (Switzerland)

F. Hoffmann-La Roche Ltd. has been spending significantly on research & development to enhance the existing portfolio, as it has a broad product portfolio for developing AI in pathology market. The company attains its target of quick growth by developing and launching new and advanced products in the market to attract more partnerships and collaborations. In September 2024, Roche launched advanced AI algorithm software that provides beneficial insights into pathology for targeted treatments for cancer patients.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. (Netherlands)

Koninklijke Philips N.V. has an established geographic presence and a strong sales & distribution network worldwide. It invests in R&D activities to add technologically innovative solutions to its portfolio. In 2023, the company invested nearly USD 2.04 billion in R&D activities. It focuses on collaborating and partnering with other market players to expand its presence globally and enhance its product portfolio. In March 2024, the company expanded its collaboration with Amazon Web Services (AWS) to meet the increasing demand for secure, scalable digital pathology solutions in the cloud.

Hologic, Inc. (US):

Hologic, Inc. provides software solutions to hospitals and healthcare systems that promote AI in pathology solutions for better patient care. These include cytology systems such as the Genius Digital Diagnostics System. The company has adopted organic strategies such as product approval to enhance its geographic presence and increase the adoption of its AI in pathology solutions. In February 2024, Hologic, Inc. announced that the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) cleared its new Genius Digital Diagnostics System, featuring the Genius Cervical AI algorithm. It is the first FDA-approved digital cytology solution that integrates deep learning AI with advanced volumetric imaging technology to detect pre-cancerous lesions and cervical cancer cells.

