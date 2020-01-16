Airports Company South Africa Selects BEONTRA to Improve Planning Efficiency at Nine Airports across South Africa

KARLSRUHE, Germany, Jan. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Airports Company South Africa (ACSA), which owns and operates a network of nine airports across South Africa, has selected BEONTRA Scenario Planning, a subsidiary of Leidos (NYSE: LDOS), to help optimise its airline routes and improve flight planning across its network. The agreement will support route forecasting by enabling ACSA to assess the feasibility of new and improved routes, helping to attract more airlines to ACSA's airports and build the South African economy.

ACSA will leverage BEONTRA's Suite B Route Development module that is designed to support aviation business development teams to assess market sizes, monitor passenger flows and traffic potential. The technology delivers rapid, comprehensive, and reliable scenarios supporting operational and strategic decision-making.

ACSA was formed in 1993 as a public company and was partially privatised in 1998. The group owns and operates nine airports, including the three main international gateways of O.R. Tambo International, Cape Town International and King Shaka International Airports. In 2018, the nine airports facilitated more than 43 million passengers. ACSA's Cape Town International Airport has also consecutively won the award for "Best Airport in Africa".

Matome Ramokgobedi, Group Manager, Traffic Development at Airports Company South Africa said, "The tool will aid the traffic development function to provide robust proposals for new route opportunities and thereby support the unit to achieve its organisational targets of improving connectivity to the regions we serve and contribute to increasing traffic through the airports we operate/serve."

Thorsten Kolbinger, Managing Director of BEONTRA said, "We continue to expand our global footprint of more than 40 customers with ACSA. Establishing an African presence for BEONTRA will enable us to bring our unique capabilities in route development and scenario planning to the rest of the continent."

About BEONTRA

BEONTRA, a wholly owned subsidiary of Leidos, provides an integrated corporate scenario planning software suite for the aviation sector (BEONTRA Scenario Planning), which enables companies to create traffic forecast scenarios, capacity scenarios, route development studies and estimate aviation and non-aviation revenues as well as cost scenarios. From their headquarters in Karlsruhe, Germany, BEONTRA has been supporting airlines and airport operators as an aviation system supplier and consultant for almost 20 years.

