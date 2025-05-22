Leidos, Saudi Arabia's National Security Services to collaborate on security screening solutions

RESTON, Va., May 22, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS) and Saudi Arabia's National Security Services Company (SAFE) will collaborate on security screening technology for airports and other ports of entry across the Kingdom under an agreement signed May 13.

The memorandum of understanding provides a framework for supporting the modernization of Saudi Arabia's security screening infrastructure. Through delivery of Leidos solutions coupled with localized training and services, the companies aim to improve threat detection capabilities such as people and baggage scanners, explosive detection devices, and rapid screening of cargo and vehicles.

"We're honored by the trust the Kingdom has in Leidos and grateful for this opportunity to collaborate with SAFE to deliver our technologies to some of the Kingdom's most critical points of entry and transit," said Michael Van Gelder, senior vice president and business area leader at Leidos.

The agreement was signed during the U.S-Saudi Investment Forum held in conjunction with U.S. President Donald Trump's visit to Saudi Arabia.

