Leidos explosive trace detection system achieves latest EU security standard

RESTON, Va., Dec. 2, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The Leidos (NYSE: LDOS) B220-HT explosive trace detection (ETD) system has achieved G1 Standard certification ahead of the European Civil Aviation Conference's (ECAC) latest regulatory mandate for all ETD systems deployed across the European Union (EU).

Beginning in late 2026, all ETD systems used at EU airport passenger screening checkpoints must comply with the stricter detection requirements outlined in the G1 Standard. With more than 750 B220-HT units in use at European airports, the certification supports continued compliance and positions Leidos to assist existing customers without disruption.

"This certification reflects our commitment to delivering detection capabilities to our customers that meet the highest global security standards," said Michael Van Gelder, senior vice president and business area leader within Leidos' Commercial & International sector. "We look forward to working with our customers to roll out the required software changes ahead of the deadline."

The B220-HT is a desktop ETD system that uses advanced analysis technology to deliver rapid, simultaneous detection of a broad range of explosives and narcotics, using trace samples collected from objects or skin, making it well-suited for high-throughput airport environments. It is part of Leidos' broader family of trace detection systems, including the TSA-certified QS-B220, which is widely deployed across U.S. airports nationwide.

Leidos capabilities deployed across the global aviation market include security screening, checkpoint deployment, air traffic management, digital modernization and more. To learn more about Leidos' portfolio of aviation solutions, please visit www.leidos.com/aviation.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 47,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com.

