Leidos and Moveworks Bring Agentic AI Capabilities to Government Agencies

RESTON, Va., April 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leidos (NYSE:LDOS), a leading information technology partner for governments worldwide, and Moveworks , the leading agentic artificial intelligence (AI) assistant for enterprises, are collaborating to increase the efficiency of government workers in the U.S., U.K., and Australia.

Agentic AI helps people do their work better and faster as a digital personal assistant that knows how to make decisions and automate daily work processes. As commercial organizations are embracing it, the Leidos-Moveworks partnership will allow government agencies to adopt the technology with assured security and compliance.

"For decades, Leidos has been at the forefront of helping government agencies achieve their mission objectives with speed and precision," said Steve Hull, president of digital modernization at Leidos. "Our expertise in AI and cybersecurity provides a solid foundation for introducing this transformative technology to the government sector. We're excited to bring these capabilities to government agencies where rapid, intelligent solutions will bring great benefits."

Government employees using agentic AI for administrative tasks such as managing computers and mobile phones, navigating databases and drafting emails will have more time to focus on their agencies' core missions.

"Collaborating with Leidos allows us to elevate the standard of government employee support," said Bhavin Shah, CEO and co-founder of Moveworks. "Our focus is on developing AI solutions that enhance the efficiency and quality of operations within government agencies."

Leidos helped Moveworks achieve U.S. government security certification ready status to work with federal agencies. That ensures Moveworks is equipped to support government agencies with secure and compliant AI solutions.

About Leidos

Leidos is an industry and technology leader serving government and commercial customers with smarter, more efficient digital and mission innovations. Headquartered in Reston, Virginia, with 48,000 global employees, Leidos reported annual revenues of approximately $16.7 billion for the fiscal year ended January 3, 2025. For more information, visit www.leidos.com .

About Moveworks

Moveworks is the leading agentic AI assistant, helping businesses transform with a single place that empowers the entire workforce. Moveworks enables organizations to boost productivity by streamlining how employees across the company find answers and automate tasks. Currently 350+ large enterprises and over 5 million+ employees rely on Moveworks — including 10% of the Fortune 500. Customers include Hearst, Instacart, Palo Alto Networks, Siemens, Toyota, and Unilever. Moveworks surpassed $100M ARR in September of 2024 and has raised $315 million in funding at a $2.1 billion valuation from investors such as Alkeon, Bain, Iconiq, Kleiner Perkins, Lightspeed, Sapphire, and Tiger Global. The company is based in Mountain View, CA and has offices in Austin, Bangalore, New York, San Francisco, and Toronto. For more information, follow Moveworks on LinkedIn or visit Moveworks.com .

