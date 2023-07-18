Adhesion Barrier Market worth $0.9 billion | MarketsandMarkets

CHICAGO, July 18, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- The adhesion barrier industry is poised for remarkable growth in the near future as a result of advancing medical technologies and increasing awareness of the complications associated with post-surgical adhesions. Adhesion barriers, which are biocompatible materials designed to prevent the formation of scar tissue and adhesions between organs and tissues after surgery, are witnessing a surge in demand from both healthcare providers and patients. With ongoing research and development efforts, innovative adhesion barrier solutions are being introduced, offering improved efficacy and reduced side effects. Additionally, the rising number of surgical procedures across various medical specialties, coupled with the growing aging population, is driving the adoption of adhesion barriers globally. As a result, the adhesion barrier industry is anticipated to witness substantial expansion, presenting lucrative opportunities for manufacturers, investors, and healthcare professionals to contribute to enhanced patient outcomes and improved surgical experiences.

Adhesion Barrier Market in terms of revenue was estimated to be worth $0.7 billion in 2023 and is poised to reach $0.9 billion by 2028, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% from 2023 to 2028 according to a new report by MarketsandMarkets™. The main drivers of this market's expansion are the rising number of surgeries and sports-related injuries, an increasing elderly population, and a growing understanding by of the adhesion formation and health issues linked to adhesions. On the other hand, during the forecast period, it is projected that surgeons' resistance to using adhesion barriers will impede market expansion.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Adhesion Barrier Market"

180 - Tables

45 - Figures

210 - Pages

Adhesion Barrier Market Scope:

Report Coverage Details Market Revenue in 2023 $0.7 billion Estimated Value by 2028 $0.9 billion Growth Rate Poised to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% Market Size Available for 2021–2028 Forecast Period 2023–2028 Forecast Units Value (USD Billion) Report Coverage Revenue Forecast, Competitive Landscape, Growth Factors, and Trends Segments Covered By product, formulation, application, end user and region. Geographies Covered North America

US



Canada

Europe

Germany



France



UK



Italy



Spain



Rest of Europe

Asia Pacific

Japan



China



India



Australia



South Korea



Rest of APAC

Latin America

Brazil



Mexico



Rest of LATAM

Middle East and Africa Report Highlights Updated financial information / product portfolio of players Key Market Opportunities Untapped emerging markets Key Market Drivers Increase in the volume of surgeries and sports-related injuries

By product, the synthetic adhesion barriers accounted for the largest share of the adhesion barrier market, in 2022.

Based on products, the adhesion barriers market is further segmented into synthetic and natural adhesion barriers. In 2022, the synthetic adhesion barriers segment accounted for the largest share of the adhesion barriers market. The large number of synthetic adhesion barriers that are commercially available and their higher utilization by surgeons in various surgical procedures as compared to natural adhesion barriers can be attributed to the segment's growth Also, these are frequently used for open and laparoscopic general surgeries, including those involving the abdomen, pelvis, gynecology, and other surgeries.

Gel based formulation is the fastest growing segment of the adhesion barrier market, by formulation

Based on the type of formulation, the adhesion barriers market is segmented into film formulations, gel formulations, and liquid formulations. In 2019, gel formulations will grow with highest CAGR during the forecast period in the adhesion barriers market due to the fact that as compared to film-form adhesion barriers, gel-form adhesion barriers carry a lower risk of anastomotic leaks and the associated complications. This is one of the major factors responsible for the growth in demand and preference for gel-form adhesion barriers among end users.

North America will continue to dominate the adhesion barriers market in 2028

On the basis of region, the adhesion barriers market is segmented into North America, Europe, Asia Pacific, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The growing volume of surgical procedures, such as cardiac surgeries, laparoscopic gynecological surgeries, orthopedic surgeries, and general/abdominal surgeries; increasing awareness about the medical implications of adhesions; advanced healthcare system; high public and private healthcare spending; rise in the geriatric population; rising prevalence of chronic and lifestyle diseases and the significant presence of prominent players in the region are the major factors contributing to the growth of North America and the largest share of the adhesion barrier market.

Adhesion Barrier Market Dynamics:

Drivers:

Increase in the volume of surgeries and sports-related injuries

Restraints:

Reluctance of surgeons to use adhesion barriers

Opportunities:

Untapped emerging markets

Challenges:

Stringent regulations leading to limited technological innovations

Key Market Players:

The adhesion barrier market is a highly fragmented market with the presence of several multinational and local market players. Some of the prominent players include Baxter International (US), Johnson & Johnson (J&J) (US), Becton, Dickinson and Company (US), Betatech Medical (Turkey), CorMatrix Cardiovascular, Inc. (US), Integra LifeSciences (US), Anika Therapeutics (US), Atrium Medical Corporation (US), FzioMed (US), Terumo Corporation (Japan), MAST Biosurgery (Switzerland), Innocoll (Ireland), BiosCompass (US), W.L.Gore & Associates (US), and Allosource (US).

Recent Developments:

In February 2020 , Baxter's acquired the Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets from Sanofi to strengthen its hemostate and sealant portfolio and company's presence in this market.

, Baxter's acquired the Seprafilm Adhesion Barrier and related assets from Sanofi to strengthen its hemostate and sealant portfolio and company's presence in this market. In January 2021 , Integra Lifesciences Holdings Corporation acquired Acell Inc. This acquisition enables integra to provide more comprehensive complex wound management solutions

Adhesion Barrier Market Advantages:

Minimized post-surgical complications: Adhesion barriers help reduce the formation of adhesions, preventing complications such as pain, organ dysfunction, and the need for additional surgeries. This leads to improved patient outcomes and reduced healthcare costs.

Biocompatibility and safety: Adhesion barriers are made from biocompatible materials that are well-tolerated by the body, ensuring their safety and minimizing the risk of adverse reactions or long-term effects.

Continuous innovation: The market sees ongoing research and development efforts to create more effective adhesion barriers. This results in improved formulations, better handling characteristics, and enhanced performance, providing surgeons with a wider range of options to meet specific surgical requirements.

Compatibility with minimally invasive procedures: Adhesion barriers can be applied using minimally invasive techniques, reducing invasiveness, promoting faster recovery, and meeting the growing demand for less invasive surgical approaches.

Improved surgical outcomes: By promoting proper healing and tissue regeneration, adhesion barriers contribute to better surgical outcomes, reducing the likelihood of complications, and improving patient satisfaction.

Versatility across medical specialties: Adhesion barriers find applications in various medical specialties, including gynecology, general surgery, orthopedics, and cardiovascular surgery. Their versatility expands their market potential and widens the scope of their benefits.

Cost-effectiveness: The use of adhesion barriers can lead to cost savings by reducing the need for additional surgeries, hospital readmissions, and post-operative interventions associated with adhesion-related complications.

Increased patient confidence: The availability of adhesion barriers instills confidence in patients, knowing that measures are being taken to prevent post-surgical complications. This can positively impact patient satisfaction and compliance with treatment plans.

Growing awareness and adoption: Increasing awareness among healthcare providers and patients about the benefits of adhesion barriers is driving their adoption. As understanding and acceptance continue to grow, the market for these products expands.

Collaboration opportunities: The adhesion barrier market provides opportunities for collaboration between manufacturers, healthcare providers, and researchers to develop innovative solutions and improve patient care in the surgical setting.

