A new Trial From Teleste and DNA Shows That Software-based Ingress Control can Significantly Improve Operational Network Management

TURKU, Finland, May 14, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Teleste has today published the first results of its trial with DNA, Finland's largest cable operator, to evaluate the impact of software-based ingress control on operational cable network management. Launched in 2019, the six-month trial is carried out in DNA's network in Southern Finland and its target is to gather real, comparable data on how effectively Teleste's SmartRIS automatic ingress detection function in CATVisor Argus Network Management System can be utilised to identify service issues and improve subscribers' quality of service.

"Developing modern broadband networks has traditionally been a hardware-centric business. However, when it comes to issues such as service availability and operational efficiency, leveraging software-based tools to improve the daily network management work can provide significant benefits for operators and subscribers alike. One such tool is SmartRIS automatic ingress control, developed as a part of Teleste's management software for intelligent broadband nodes and amplifiers", explained Anssi Mäkiranta, Director, Nordic Region Services, Teleste. - "Trialling the SmartRIS function together with DNA gives us an invaluable opportunity to gather experiences and comparable data on the software-based ingress control in action. The results of the trial will help us move forward on the road to providing operators with solutions that will help them improve the quality of service while keeping the operational costs under control."

While the trial is still ongoing, the results published today clearly indicate that utilising the software-based SmartRIS function can significantly save time and resources in operational network management work.

"Today, people and societies everywhere are relying on high-speed broadband networks to stay connected with their friends and families and ensure continuity of businesses in many cases. The automated ingress control process allows us to ensure that the quality of services experienced by our subscribers is high, and our network will be able to meet consumers' data transmission demands in all circumstances. For our personnel, the automated process gives time for concentrating on more value adding tasks, instead of manually running the ingress control process," told Mikko Nurmi, Director, Network Architecture and Security, DNA.

Conventional identification of network ingress is a laborious and time-consuming task that requires searching and combining data from several systems manually. The software-based process, on the contrary, is based on automatic communication between the server and the intelligent nodes and amplifiers in the field, which reduces the average time for an ingress search to as short as seven minutes, as shown in the trial. Additionally, the process provides exact location and statistical information about where ingress enters the network, thus making repairs in field faster and helping target future network upgrades.

The trial set-up, its first results, and the operation principle of the SmartRIS automatic ingress detection function are described in more detail on the Teleste website. Please read the full case story to learn more.

About Teleste

Teleste offers an integrated product and service portfolio that makes it possible to build and run a better networked society. Our solutions bring television and broadband services to you, secure your safety in public places and guide your use of public transport. With solid industry experience and drive for innovations, we are a leading international company in broadband, security and information technologies and related services. We connect with our customers through a global network of offices and partners. In 2019, Teleste's net sales reached EUR 235 million and it had 1,330 employees. Teleste is listed on Nasdaq Helsinki. For more information see www.teleste.com and follow @telestecorp on Twitter.



About DNA

DNA is one of the leading telecommunications companies in Finland. We want to make our customers' daily lives less complicated. We offer connections, services and devices for homes and workplaces, contributing to the digitalisation of society. DNA's customers are continuously among the world mobile data usage leaders. We are Finland's largest cable TV operator. DNA has more than 4 million subscriptions in its fixed and mobile communications networks. The company was ranked the best employer in Finland in the large companies category of the 2019 Great Place to Work survey. In 2019, our net sales were EUR 942 million and we employ about 1,600 people around Finland. DNA is a part of Telenor Group, a leading telecommunications company across the Nordics. More information: www.dna.fi, Twitter @DNA_fi, Facebook @DNA.fi and LinkedIn @DNA-Oyj.

