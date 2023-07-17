2023 IB results: Nord Anglia Education students outperform global average for 10th year running

Nord Anglia Education students celebrate excellent IB Diploma results with 33.4 global point average.

LONDON, July 17, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools provider Nord Anglia Education announced today that its students have achieved excellent International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP) results for the 2022/2023 academic year, achieving an average diploma score of 33.4 points, ahead of this year's worldwide average of 30.24.

This is the tenth year running that Nord Anglia's students have exceeded the global average. Nord Anglia Education is the world's largest IBDP provider and this year there were a total of 1,813 Nord Anglia students sitting the exam, up from 1,633 last year.

This year's outstanding results continue to see one in two Nord Anglia students attending the top 100 universities globally. Nord Anglia's students have secured offers from some of the world's best universities, including: Massachusetts Institute of Technology (MIT) , University of Cambridge , Stanford University , University of Oxford , Harvard University , King's College London and more.

This year there were many impressive IB scores across Nord Anglia schools globally, including:

Nord Anglia schools also saw students achieve perfect scores of 45 points, including:

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia, said: "We're proud of our students' incredible efforts; their achievements are testament to their hard work and commitment. Congratulations to our entire class of 2023 and we're looking forward to seeing what you achieve in the years to come. My thanks also to the amazing Nord Anglia teachers who helped make these results possible."

Recognised in more than 100 countries worldwide, the IB programme is one of the most highly regarded international curricula, well known for its breadth and academic rigour, which nurtures a global outlook and prepares students for success at university and in their working lives. It is an internationally recognised two-year education programme for students aged 16-19.

