Nord Anglia Education's students achieve outstanding 34-point IBDP average, surpassing global scores for 12th consecutive year

Nord Anglia Education

09 Jul, 2025, 14:06 GMT

LONDON, July 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Nord Anglia Education, the world's largest provider of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP), today announced exceptional results for the 2024/25 academic year. Students achieved an average IBDP score of 34 points, significantly above the global average of 30.58 points.

These results mark the 12th consecutive year that Nord Anglia students have outperformed the global IBDP average.

This year, 2,020 Nord Anglia students sat the IBDP examination, up from 1,895 in 2024.

A total of 39 Nord Anglia schools celebrated students achieving 40+ points this year, a 22% increase compared to last year. 

Students from seven Nord Anglia schools earned a perfect score of 45, the highest possible mark in the IBDP:

Amman Academy led the group with an outstanding 41.5-point average, including five perfect 45s. Meanwhile, Nord Anglia International School Pudong recorded the most improved performance, leaping from a 33.3 (2023/24) to a 40-point average this year.

Listed in the prestigious 2025 Spear's Schools IndexNord Anglia International School Dubai achieved an impressive average of 36 points, while Collège Alpin Beau Soleil in Switzerland achieved 35.7 points.

Dr Elise Ecoff, Chief Education Officer at Nord Anglia Education, said: "Our Class of 2025's achievements reflect their determination, resilience, and hard work. Inspired by their talented teachers, our students once again exceeded the global IBDP average, with exceptional performances and perfect 45 scores all creating pathways to the world's top universities. We're excited for the Class of 2025 as they embark on the next stage in their academic journey."

Nord Anglia's Class of 2025 has received offers from top 100 QS-ranked destinations, including:

  • University of Oxford
  • University of Cambridge
  • Stanford University
  • Yale University
  • UC Berkeley
  • Imperial College London
  • London School of Economics
    …and many more across North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia.

The world's largest provider of the IBDP

Nord Anglia has been the largest provider of the IBDP since July 2021.

Recognised in 157 countries and offered in over 3,800 schools worldwide, the IBDP remains one of the most respected and rigorous pre-university qualifications.

Designed for students aged 16–19, the two-year programme inspires academic excellence, critical thinking, and global awareness.

In 2025, over 202,000 students completed the DP, with a global average score of 30.58 points.

About Nord Anglia Education:

As a leading international schools organisation, we're shaping a generation of creative and resilient global citizens who graduate from our schools with everything they need for success, whatever they choose to be or do in life.

Our strong academic foundations combine world-class teaching and curricula with cutting-edge technology and facilities, creating learning experiences like no other. Inside and outside of the classroom, we inspire our students to achieve more than they ever thought possible.

No two children learn the same way, which is why our schools around the world personalise learning to what works best for every student. Inspired by our high-quality teachers, our students achieve outstanding academic results and go on to study at the world's top universities.

Our Nord Anglia global family includes 80+ day and boarding schools in 35 countries, teaching over 90,000 students from ages 3 to 18.

To learn more or apply for a place for your child at one of our schools, go to nordangliaeducation.com.

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1503193/5407160/Nord_Anglia_Education_Logo.jpg

