Nord Anglia Education's Class of 2025 Heading to the World's Top Universities

LONDON, July 4, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading international schools group Nord Anglia Education today announced that its Class of 2025 has secured places at many of the world's most prestigious universities.

With over 80 schools across 35 countries, Nord Anglia graduates have received offers to top 100 QS ranked destinations including the University of Oxford, Stanford University, Yale University, and the University of Cambridge, amongst many others.

Since July 2021, Nord Anglia has been the largest provider of the International Baccalaureate Diploma Programme (IBDP).

THE AMERICAS HIGHLIGHTS

Graduates from Avenues New York are heading to top-tier US universities, including Stanford University , Princeton University , Yale University , and Columbia University .





are heading to top-tier US universities, including , , , and . From British International School Boston, Liv has been accepted at Princeton University , Sofia will be attending Stanford University , and Priyamvada is bound for the London School of Economics .





, will be attending , and Priyamvada is bound for the . Avenues São Paulo students are heading to universities such as UC Berkeley, the University of Toronto , Columbia University , and the University of Michigan-Ann Arbor .





, , and the . This year's graduates from Colegio Menor Quito have earned places at esteemed universities including New York University , the University of Notre Dame , and Tulane University .





, the , and . In Mexico , students from Greengates have secured offers at several of the UK's most prestigious universities, such as the University of Cambridge , University College London, King's College London, and the University of Edinburgh .

CHINA HIGHLIGHTS

At The British School of Guangzhou , graduates will go on to study at Berklee College of Music , King's College London, University College London, the University of Hong Kong , and beyond.





, graduates will go on to study at , King's College London, University College London, the , and beyond. Meanwhile, students at Léman International School Chengdu have secured offers from University of Oxford , University College London, Imperial College London, and University of Hong Kong , showcasing academic excellence across science and humanities fields.





, University College London, Imperial College London, and , showcasing academic excellence across science and humanities fields. Graduates of Nord Anglia International School Shanghai, Pudong are also celebrating exceptional outcomes, with destinations including the London School of Economics and Political Science , University College London, King's College London, and the University of Birmingham .

EUROPE HIGHLIGHTS

Students from Collège du Léman have earned places at some of the world's top 50 universities, such as Cornell University , Imperial College London, the University of Hong Kong , UC Berkeley, and University College London.





, Imperial College London, the , UC Berkeley, and University College London. Dean from Nord Anglia International School Rotterdam will pursue Business at Erasmus University while fellow classmate Ethan is headed to Maastricht University to study Regenerative Medicine and Technology.





while fellow classmate Ethan is headed to to study Regenerative Medicine and Technology. At The British International School Bratislava graduates will begin their next chapters at universities such as Brown University , King's College London, Imperial College London, and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology.





, King's College London, Imperial College London, and the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology. At Oxford International College , 106 students have received offers from the UK's most distinguished G5 institutions, including the University of Oxford , University of Cambridge , Imperial College London, London School of Economics and Political Science , and University College London.

MIDDLE EAST HIGHLIGHTS

At Nord Anglia International School Dubai, graduates have received places at world-leading institutions including University College London, University of Southern California , King's College London, University of Virginia , and University of Bath .





, King's College London, , and University of . At The British School of Kuwait , Head Girl Salma is pursuing her passion for medicine at the Royal College of Surgeons in Ireland – Bahrain , while Layan has accepted an offer to study architecture at University College London.





, Head Girl Salma is pursuing her passion for medicine at the – , while Layan has accepted an offer to study architecture at University College London. Graduates from Amman Academy are preparing to begin their next chapter at some of the world's most prestigious universities such as Brown University , University of Pennsylvania , and Cornell University .





, , and . At Swiss International Scientific School Dubai, students have earned over US$10 million in university scholarships, with offers to the London School of Economics and Political Science , University College London, McGill University , UCLA , University of Warwick , Queen Mary University of London , and University of Manchester .

SOUTHEAST ASIA HIGHLIGHTS

This year at British Vietnamese International School, Ho Chi Minh City graduates have earned over 305 university offers and over US$6 million in scholarships from prestigious universities around the world. Students have accepted offers from universities such as UC Berkeley, the University of Edinburgh , and Boston University .





graduates have earned over 305 university offers and over in scholarships from prestigious universities around the world. Students have accepted offers from universities such as UC Berkeley, the , and . At the British International School Ho Chi Minh City six students received multiple offers from South Korea's most prestigious institutions. Amongst them are Seoul National University , Korea University, Yonsei University (collectively known as the SKY universities), the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and Sungkyunkwan University.





most prestigious institutions. Amongst them are Seoul , Korea University, (collectively known as the SKY universities), the Korea Advanced Institute of Science and Technology, and Sungkyunkwan University. British Vietnamese International School, Hanoi students have offers from world-renowned institutions, including the University of Oxford , UC Berkeley, Columbia University , the University of Bath, New York University , the University of Sydney , and the London School of Economics and Political Science .





students have offers from world-renowned institutions, including the , UC Berkeley, , the University of Bath, , the , and the . This year's graduates from the British School Tashkent will continue their academic journeys at universities such as King's College London, the University of Sydney , the University of Washington , Iowa State University , and the University of British Columbia .





, the , , and the . University destinations for this year's class at The British International School Kuala Lumpur include Imperial College London, King's College London, the University of Toronto , the University of British Columbia , the University of Warwick , and more. For example, graduating senior Shumala received offers to the University of Bristol and Imperial College London.





include Imperial College London, King's College London, the , the , the , and more. For example, graduating senior Shumala received offers to the University of and Imperial College London. Dover Court graduates in Singapore are preparing to begin studies at many leading institutions, such as the University of Cambridge , the University of Bath , University College London, King's College London, and the University of Edinburgh .

INDIA HIGHLIGHTS

In India , graduates of Oakridge International School Gachibowli are heading to elite institutions across the United States and United Kingdom . These include the Marshall School of Business at USC , Georgia Tech , Purdue University , and Rutgers , underscoring the school's focus on academic achievement and future-ready learning.

