102MW! LONGi signs supply agreement with Finnish energy company for Hi-MO X10 back contact modules

HELSINKI, May 27, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- LONGi Solar has entered a strategic partnership with a leading Finnish energy enterprise to supply 102MW of Hi-MO X10 back contact modules. This agreement is a significant milestone for LONGi in expanding its presence in the Nordic market and will contribute to advancing sustainable energy solutions in the region.

The collaboration spans sectors including hospitals, schools, shopping centers, and warehouses with the aim of reducing electricity costs for public infrastructure. The project is expected to lower annual carbon dioxide emissions by approximately 105,672 to 163,200 tons, contributing to both economic efficiency and environmental goals.

By the end of 2024, Finland had increased its cumulative solar photovoltaic capacity to approximately 1.2 GW, up from 1.0 GW in 2023. Back contact modules are well suited to the Finnish market due to their strong performance in low-light conditions and their structural reliability under high snow loads. Their design also supports off-grid applications and provides a consistent aesthetic that aligns with regional expectations for building integration.

Han Ziwei, General Manager of LONGi Nordic, said: " This cooperation marks the first delivery of Hi-MO X10 modules in one of the highest latitude regions, representing a key milestone in the global deployment of back contact technology. The project underscores the potential of the Hi-MO X10 to perform reliably across a range of application scenarios and climatic conditions, supporting the development of a more diversified renewable energy mix in the Nordic region and beyond."

The Hi-MO X10 solar module uses advanced Back Contact (BC) technology, enabling a mass-produced module efficiency of up to 24.8%. In Finland, where winter conditions and lower solar irradiation pose challenges, high-efficiency modules can help optimize power generation on rooftops and other limited-use areas, contributing to reliable energy supply and long-term cost-effectiveness.

Finland's long and cold winters require solar modules with strong low-light performance and high mechanical resilience. The Hi-MO X10 meets these requirements through its back contact architecture and load-bearing design. The module is designed to operate reliably in extreme low temperatures and under long-term snow accumulation.

It also reduces hot-spot temperatures in shaded conditions, minimizing the risk of localized overheating and supporting stable, long-term system performance. The module is also outstanding in weak light environments. The advanced back contact technology increases responsiveness in low-light conditions and extends daily power generation hours, contributing to higher overall energy yield. In addition, the design of the Hi-MO X10 aligns with the Nordic architectural style, offering a uniform appearance that integrates well into the built environment while maintaining practical performance standards.

Since 2018, LONGi has actively participated in the development of Finland's green energy market. Finland plans to achieve carbon neutrality by 2035 and is fully promoting the transformation of its energy structure. With growing demand for clean energy, the Finnish market is placing increased emphasis on integrated solutions that combine solar, wind, and hydropower. The involvement of LONGi supports this development by contributing advanced solar technology to the country's evolving renewable energy landscape.

