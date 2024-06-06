ZTE's Sustainability Report 2023 highlights advancing digital innovation for a more sustainable future

SHENZHEN, China, June 6, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- ZTE Corporation (0763.HK / 000063.SZ), a global leading provider of integrated information and communication technology solutions, recently released the company's Sustainability Report 2023, detailing its strategies, actions and progress in green innovations, social contributions and corporate governance. As a Driver of Digital Economy, ZTE has been releasing sustainability reports for 16 consecutive years, highlighting its unwavering commitment to sustainable business.

Xu Ziyang, CEO at ZTE, stated in the report: "We uphold the Human-Centric and Tech for Good philosophy, and constantly explore new fields, applications, and value of digital and intelligent transformation. Together with global customers, partners, investors, and people from all walks of life, we will build a digital and intelligent ecosystem, making efforts and contributions to promote industrial revolution, accelerate social development, and enhance the well-being of all humanity."

ZTE's sustainability progress and achievements in 2023 include:

Green Innovations

Named to CDP A List, the highest level of recognition for corporate environmental transparency and performance.

Both near-term and long-term GHG emission reduction targets have been approved by the Science Based Targets initiative (SBTi).

9.7% YoY decrease of absolute GHG emissions (scope 1&2&3) throughout the value chain.

14.58% YoY decrease in the physical intensity of GHG emissions during the use and maintenance phases of the company's sold telecom products.

Over 700% YoY growth of PV power generation installed capacity achieved.

More than 150 suppliers received carbon reduction audit.

3.26% reduction in carbon emissions intensity through green logistics.

Conducted carbon footprint assessments for 101 products, encompassing all product categories.

Social Contributions

Recognized as one of the first P2C Champions by the International Telecommunication Union (ITU), pledging to construct ICT infrastructure annually for Least Developed Countries (LDCs), Landlocked Developing Countries (LLDCs), and Small Island Developing States (SIDS) by 2025 and to dedicate 50,000 hours of ICT lectures globally for the benefits of local workforces in need to drive global meaningful connectivity.

The average training hours per employee reached 144.7.

Registered employee volunteers reached 10,754, contributing 29,024 volunteer hours in total.

Corporate Governance

Passed the re-certification audit of anti-bribery management system and maintained the ISO 37001 Anti-Bribery Management System certification.

Conducted 214 joint BCP drills in high risk fields.

ZTE Global Certification and Testing Center conducted 1,372 safety tests throughout the year with a test pass rate of 100%.

Honors and Awards

Member of the United Nations Global Compact (UNGC) and the Global Enabling Sustainability Initiative (GeSI)

Selected in UNGC Private Sector Cases for achieving Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)

Included in the FTSE4Good Index Series for eight years

Named to Fortune China ESG Impact List for three consecutive years

Honored with IDC China Sustainable Development Pioneer Case

ZTE was rewarded National Level Green Supply Chain Management Enterprise

ZTE Heyuan Base was recognized as a National Green Factory

Received LinkedIn MostIn Awards - Global Talent Magnet Employer

