Zoop partners with Humans.ai to transform the way we connect with celebrities and creators through AI

LONDON, April 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoop , the platform transforming how fans connect with their favourite celebrities and creators, has partnered with artificial intelligence start-up Humans.ai to break down language barriers and provide meaningful and personalised connections for celebrities and their fans worldwide.

Zoop's mission to remove existing barriers and elevate the fan and celebrity relationship advances today with the partnership with Human.ai; employing Human.ai's cutting-edge AI technology and safe framework on Zoop will enable fans worldwide to hear their favourite celebrities and creators speak the same language, in their unique voice, when engaging with them through video and audio, regardless of language barriers.

For creators and celebrities, Zoop, by providing easy-to-use tools and platform, is an all-encompassing ecosystem to connect with their fans and monetize their personal brand at the same time. Zoop partners directly with creators and celebrities to design custom digital collectables, such as trading cards that come to life as avatars. With the unparalleled access and unbound by technical expertise, fans can engage with exclusive content, rewards and features, connect with like-minded communities, and take part in experiences (both digital and in real life). The partnership with Humans.ai scales the reach and depth of engagement globally, making fan-based connections more personal and human, and simultaneously broadening the monetization opportunities for beloved personalities.

Sabin Dima, CEO at Humans.ai said:

"We're thrilled to announce this groundbreaking partnership with Zoop, combining the world of digital collectables with the power of synthetic media. With our technology, we can recreate the voices of our cherished celebrities and creators, providing each fan with a distinctive, interactive encounter in their preferred language. By teaming up with Zoop, who offer fans authentic connections and access to celebrities, we can unlock an unprecedented level of engagement and personalisation to fan-based relationships, bringing fans closer to their favourites than ever before."

RJ Phillips, co-founder and CEO of Zoop , said:

"At Zoop, we're taking the bond between celebrities and their fans to a whole new level while creating opportunities for celebrities and creators to capitalise. By removing barriers that have hindered cross-border relationships between fans and creators, such as language, we're empowering fans to have genuine, direct relationships and join communities with the personalities they admire the most. Our partnership with Humans.ai ensures that 'global stars' become truly global and makes connecting with your favourite celebrity or creator not only more accessible but also more personal than ever before."

In partnering with Humans.ai, Zoop aims to enable celebrities & creators to reach a more significant number of fans in a shorter amount of time. Through the power of cutting-edge generative AI technology and the Hedera blockchain, Humans.ai & Zoop bridge the gap between the physical and digital worlds, inviting fans and creators to connect in the white space between the traditional web and web3.

