Humans.ai Acquires TensorChain Inventors, Starfish Technologies, to Drive Blockchain Innovation

Razvan Costin, the founder of Starfish Technologies, joins Humans.ai as Head of Innovation and board member, with the development team integrating into the Humans.ai R&D team

LONDON, Aug. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Leading European artificial intelligence and blockchain technology provider Humans.ai announces the strategic acquisition of Starfish Technologies, inventor of TensorChain and part of Home of Prodigy, in a cash and shares deal. This acquisition marks a significant step forward in the development of TensorChain, a groundbreaking innovation designed to revolutionize the way blockchain handles artificial intelligence deployment through the power of tensor-based operations.

Starfish Technologies is a leading blockchain engineering studio, renowned for its expertise in designing, implementing, securing, and deploying Solidity smart contracts on EVM-based blockchains. The company has developed innovative solutions for a range of global industry leaders, including Animoca Brands, OneFootball, Phantom Galaxies, Grease Monkey and others.

As part of this acquisition, Razvan Costin, the founder of Starfish Technologies, is joining Humans.ai as Head of Innovation and board member, further strengthening the company's leadership and commitment to pioneering advanced technologies.

"This acquisition is more than just a strategic expansion of our R&D capabilities, it's a significant move toward a future where AI is powerful, accessible, fair, and decentralized. From the beginning, Humans.ai has been at the forefront of AI and blockchain innovation, and the technologies developed by Starfish Technologies perfectly complement our vision. As global AI adoption accelerates, we are confident that TensorChain will be transformative for the industry.", explained Sabin Dima, the CEO of Humans.ai

"I am proud to unite with Humans.ai and work together towards our shared mission to advance artificial intelligence through decentralization. Together, we are continuing to develop TensorChain, a blockchain innovation that has the potential to redefine how AI integrates into everyday life.", added Razvan Costin, the Starfish Technologies Founder and new Head of Innovation at Humans.ai.

TensorChain represents a revolutionary leap in blockchain technology, offering a decentralized, scalable, and efficient solution specifically engineered for high-dimensional data processing. By leveraging cutting-edge tensor operations, TensorChain is set to transform industries such as finance, healthcare, and supply chain management, enabling the secure and decentralized processing of complex AI tasks.

The innovative architecture of TensorChain ensures that AI models are not only powerful but also democratized, making them accessible to a broader audience. This new solution addresses the critical need for decentralization in AI, enhancing security while ensuring that the benefits of AI innovation are widely shared, free from the constraints of traditional, centralized systems.

Humans.ai is recognized globally for its development of AI solutions designed to enhance productivity and launching the world's first blockchain dedicated to AI, ensuring traceability and safe implementation of AI technologies.

