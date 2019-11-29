Zoomlion’s Strategic Cooperation with Cambodia Brings Modern Agricultural Equipment and Technologies

At the signing ceremony, Zoomlion also announced a donation of high-end agricultural equipment including fully mechanized corn production equipment and intelligent dryers to support the transformation and development of Cambodia's modern agriculture.

Cambodia, as an agricultural country with a long history, is an essential granary of Asia and the world. While achieving significant results in agricultural development in recent years, Cambodia also faces the challenges and opportunities presented by the transformation and upgrading of farming industries. The Ministry of Agriculture, Forestry and Fisheries has planned to support the development of agricultural enterprises through upgrading agricultural equipment, expanding the application of intelligent technologies and improving the mechanization rate of farming.

"Zoomlion's strategic cooperation with Cambodia will start from promoting the fully mechanised planting and production of corn as well as the joint application and research of intelligent drying technology. From here, we shall look to introduce more intelligent agricultural technologies, mechanisation solutions and products to contribute to the modernisation of Cambodia's agricultural industries over the long-term," said Xiong Yanming, president of Zoomlion Agricultural Machinery Co., Ltd.

In addition to donating advanced agricultural equipment, Zoomlion will provide intelligent solutions and send technicians to Cambodia to facilitate the upgrade of local farming industries and achieve sustainable development of Zoomlion's agricultural equipment business in Cambodia.

In the last decade, Zoomlion has become a top agricultural equipment manufacturer with first-class mechanized agrarian products, serving all links of agricultural production from planting and management to harvesting and drying in more than 60 countries and regions worldwide.

In 2018, Zoomlion partnered with Landing.AI to develop a new generation of intelligent agricultural equipment that merges artificial intelligence technologies, including harvesters for wheat and rice, and plant protectors, as well as building a world-leading intelligent agricultural system that connects the hardware with a cloud platform to significantly improve production efficiency, standardization and sustainability. The long-term goal is to help the traditional agricultural sector - which is prevalent in most developing countries - to transform and upgrade in preparation for the 5G era.

"Through extensive participation in the modernization of Cambodia's agricultural industries, Zoomlion is also creating a new example of international agricultural cooperation that will help more countries in the future," said Mr. Xiong.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (01157.HK) is a high-end equipment manufacturing enterprise that integrates engineering machinery, agricultural machinery and financial services. The company now sells more than 460 cutting-edge products from 55 product lines covering ten significant categories.

