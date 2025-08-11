Zoomlion’s Corporate-Named Satellite Enters Orbit, Marking a New Era in Engineering Machinery with Digital, Intelligent, Green, and Global Vision

RIZHAO, China, Aug. 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion," 1157.HK) has reached a new milestone with the successful entry into orbit of the "Zoomlion" corporate-named satellite, the first of its kind in the global engineering machinery sector. At 00:31 Beijing time, the Geely Constellation Group 04 satellites were launched from the coastal waters near Rizhao, Shandong, China, using the Jielong-3 carrier rocket, with one satellite carrying the Zoomlion name.

The "Zoomlion" satellite marks the company's expansion from construction sites on Earth to the vastness of space. It reflects Zoomlion's determination to accelerate digitalization, intelligence, sustainability, and global reach, ensuring service access in even the most challenging environments.

As a leader in engineering machinery innovation, Zoomlion drives progress through eight national-level research platforms, over 17,800 patent applications, and more than 570 industry standards. Its groundbreaking products include China's first 3,000-ton crawler crane, the world's longest 101-meter carbon fiber boom pump truck, the first 10,000-ton-meter tower crane, the largest 4,000-ton all-terrain crane, and the highest 82-meter straight-arm aerial work platform.

The satellite launch opens new possibilities for global service connectivity, from polar regions and deserts to offshore platforms. It also strengthens the integration of big data, IoT, AI, and satellite communications, supporting a next-generation service ecosystem capable of delivering smarter, faster, and greener solutions worldwide.

With its Smart Industrial City as the core, Zoomlion operates 23 world-class intelligent factories, over 10 overseas R&D and manufacturing bases, and more than 30 primary logistics hubs, serving customers in over 200 countries and regions. The company will continue to explore frontier technologies and innovative applications to enhance service efficiency and customer value on a global scale.

About Zoomlion

Founded in 1992, Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. (1157.HK) is a leading global manufacturer of high-end equipment, with core businesses in engineering machinery, mining machinery, and agricultural machinery. Its portfolio covers 15 major categories, 75 product series, and 745 product models. Operating in over 200 countries and regions, Zoomlion combines innovation, sustainability, and customer focus to drive progress and create a better future.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2747613/f0542ac833b4d7df63f5896113fd64cf.jpg