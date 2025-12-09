NAIROBI, Kenya, Dec. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion"; 1157.HK) is helping Kenyan farmers navigate the country's shifting seasons, where heavy rains turn fields to mud and the dry months leave soil unworkable. In Nakuru, Zoomlion's agricultural machinery is increasing land productivity and giving farmers tools suited to local field conditions. Around 70 percent of Kenya's population depends on farming but progress has been stymied by limited mechanization. Extreme weather strains traditional labor, and used equipment often falls short of demand. Reliable, efficient machines have become essential.

Zoomlion’s Agricultural Machinery Gains Ground Across Kenya’s Fields

At a Zoomlion warehouse, engineer Solomon inspects a tractor before delivery. Every unit undergoes a strict check. That day's shipment includes RC110 tractors heading to Angata Sugar Mills. March to May and September to November mark the country's busiest seasons. John, head of logistics at the sugar mills, prepares fleets of machines to move into the fields. Sugarcane is a vital cash crop, and the mill has planted 1,000 hectares with support from around 60 Zoomlion machines. Output and efficiency, he said, have climbed sharply.

Farmers and operators have embraced the tractors for their power, low fuel use, and simple controls, said Kenneth, a local Zoomlion service engineer. One storage site now holds almost 300 pieces of equipment including tractors, harvesters, and transplanting machines. Zoomlion's technology has also cut transportation costs. "After our tractors were deployed, operating costs for short-distance hauling dropped about 30 percent," said Zhu Wenxi, Zoomlion's Deputy General Manager for East Africa. For operators such as Malala, the change is personal, sharing: "We used to carry everything manually. Now the work is easier."

To keep equipment running smoothly, Zoomlion stations Kenyan engineers in the sugar factory for immediate support. John said their constant presence has been invaluable. Service teams also train local technicians, preparing them to handle issues independently. Climate challenges have pushed further innovation. Frequent braking on muddy roads caused early wear, prompting Zoomlion to upgrade brake pads on later models. Service engineer Ken Gang recently returned from a technical training trip in China. The experience, he said, helps him teach Kenyan operators safer and more efficient practices.

As machinery spreads through Kenya's fields, farmers are seeing higher yields and lighter workloads. And as cooperation deepens, Zoomlion is helping shape a modern agricultural path for the region, one rooted in shared innovation and growing opportunity.

Video - https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=8PbstB5s4kE