More than 15,000 units delivered to customers in over 40 international markets

CHANGSHA, China, Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Zoomlion Heavy Industry Science & Technology Co., Ltd. ("Zoomlion" or "the Company"; 1157.HK) announced a solid opening to 2026, with large-scale equipment deliveries across multiple international markets. From four major manufacturing hubs within Zoomlion Smart Industrial City, high-end, intelligent, and low-emissions equipment was shipped to customers worldwide, totaling more than 15,000 units with a combined value of approximately 8.5 billion yuan (approx. US$1.2 billion).

Zoomlion Opens 2026 With US$1.2 Billion in Global Equipment Shipments

Since the beginning of the year, Zoomlion's construction crane division has delivered more than 1,500 units valued at over 2.4 billion yuan (approx. US$350 million). The portfolio included the world's largest-capacity 4,000-ton all-terrain crane.

Concrete machinery was also shipped to customers globally. A significant portion of this equipment is bound for 23 countries, including established markets in Germany, Australia, and the United Arab Emirates.

In the earthmoving and mining segment, Zoomlion's integrated fleet solution—featuring high-performance hundred-ton-class mining excavators paired with battery-electric mining trucks—was a key component of the overall delivery volume. Over 3,700 units of earthmoving and mining machinery, valued at around 2.3 billion yuan (approx. US$335 million), were shipped from the Zoomlion Smart Industrial City Earthmoving Machinery Park, as well as facilities in Weinan and Quantang.

Zoomlion delivered more than 4,000 units of aerial work platforms to over 40 countries and regions. The high-volume output was led by the 82-meter straight-boom aerial work platform, currently the tallest in its class.

Outside Zoomlion Smart Industrial City, additional equipment was dispatched from Zoomlion's Changde Tower Crane Smart Factory and its Jiangyin production facility, where flagship and high-demand models were supplied to global customers. International orders accounted for more than 80% of the total order value during this period. These orders are destined for more than 40 countries and regions, including Italy, Hungary, the United States, Australia, Singapore, Turkey, Saudi Arabia, the United Arab Emirates, Colombia, Tanzania, Côte d'Ivoire, and Morocco.

The Company's agricultural machinery, foundation construction machinery, emergency equipment, advanced materials, and other business divisions also completed international deliveries during the same period.

Looking ahead, Zoomlion remains focused on product innovation and expanding its international footprint. The Company will continue to support customers worldwide with advanced, intelligent, and lower-emissions equipment and integrated solutions.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2922080/1.jpg