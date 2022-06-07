Zinzino AB (PUBL): Preliminary Sales Report May 2022

Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 3%, compared with the previous year.

STOCKHOLM, June 7, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in May for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 1% and amounted to SEK 106.0 (104.5) million. Faun Pharma's external sales increased by 47% and amounted to SEK 6.6 (4.5) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 3% to SEK 112.6 (109.0) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January – May 2022 were unchanged compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 548.0 (549.0) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

                                   

                                   

Regions, mSEK

                                   

22-May

                                   

21-May

                                   

Change

                                   

YTD2022

                                   

YTD2021

                                   

Change

                                               

                                   

The Nordics

 

26.6

 

30.2

 

-12%

 

131.4

 

153.3

 

-14%

 

                                   

Central Europe

 

20.0

 

16.9

 

18%

 

98.9

 

88.1

 

12%

 

                                   

East Europe

 

28.5

 

28.3

 

1%

 

135.7

 

135.8

 

0%

 

                                   

South & West Europe

 

12.0

 

12.5

 

-4%

 

61.3

 

57.5

 

7%

 

                                   

The Baltics

 

5.9

 

5.9

 

0%

 

29.4

 

30.5

 

-4%

 

                                   

North America

 

6.3

 

4.7

 

34%

 

24.8

 

23.1

 

7%

 

                                   

Asia-Pacific

 

6.0

 

6.0

 

0%

 

28.3

 

31.2

 

-9%

 

                                   

Africa

 

0.7

 

0.0

 

2.5

 

0.0

                                   

Zinzino

 

106.0

 

104.5

 

1%

 

512.3

 

519.5

 

-1%

 

                                   

Faun Pharma

 

6.6

 

4.5

 

47%

 

35.7

 

29.5

 

21%

 

                                   

Zinzino Group

 

112.6

 

109.0

 

3%

 

548.0

 

549.0

 

0%

 

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Netherlands, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand

-Africa: South Africa

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com

Marcus Tollbom +46 (0) 70 190 03 12, marcus.tollbom@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: Erik Penser Bank Aktiebolag, +46 (0) 8 463 83 00, email: certifiedadviser@penser.se

Zinzino AB (publ) is obliged to publish this information in compliance with current EU regulations governing market abuse. The information was provided by the above contact person for publication at 15:30 the 7th of June 2022.

