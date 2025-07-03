ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased 56% in Q2, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 71% and amounted to SEK 255.8 (149.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.8 (6.0) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 67% to SEK 260.6 (155.9) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 61% in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 776.1 (483.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 56% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 791.0 (507.0) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - June 2025 increased by 58% to SEK 1,514.7 (961.6) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, MSEK 25-jun 24-jun Change Q2 2025 Q2 2024 Change YTD 2025 YTD 2024 Change The Nordics 23,6 22,7 4 % 76,3 73,4 4 % 153,6 141,5 9 % Central Europe 80,6 41,3 95 % 218,1 136,3 60 % 414,5 255,8 62 % East Europe 25,3 32,0 -21 % 88,7 97,8 -9 % 185,9 191,6 -3 % South & West Europe 45,8 29,1 57 % 137,3 89,7 53 % 262,2 160,3 64 % The Baltics 8,1 6,7 21 % 28,0 23,7 18 % 56,7 47,5 19 % North America 40,8 14,3 185 % 140,0 46,0 204 % 252,6 81,4 210 % Asia-Pacific 29,8 2,7 1004 % 82,3 12,9 538 % 148,1 25,3 485 % Africa 1,8 1,1 64 % 5,2 3,5 50 % 10,2 6,9 48 % Zinzino 255,8 149,9 71 % 776,1 483,3 61 % 1 483,8 910,3 63 % Faun Pharma 4,8 6,0 -20 % 14,9 23,7 -37 % 30,9 51,3 -40 % Zinzino Group 260,6 155,9 67 % 791,0 507,0 56 % 1 514,7 961,6 58 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden

-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland

-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania

-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands

-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania

-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico

-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines

-Africa: South Africa

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

