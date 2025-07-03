ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT Q2 2025

Zinzino group revenue increased 56% in Q2, compared with the previous year.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, July 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The revenue in June for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 71% and amounted to SEK 255.8 (149.9) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.8 (6.0) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 67% to SEK 260.6 (155.9) million compared with the previous year.

Revenue in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 61% in the second quarter of 2025 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 776.1 (483.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 56% in the second quarter and amounted to SEK 791.0 (507.0) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - June 2025 increased by 58% to SEK 1,514.7 (961.6) million. 

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, MSEK

25-jun

24-jun

Change

Q2 2025

Q2 2024

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

23,6

22,7

4 %

76,3

73,4

4 %

153,6

141,5

9 %

Central Europe

80,6

41,3

95 %

218,1

136,3

60 %

414,5

255,8

62 %

East Europe

25,3

32,0

-21 %

88,7

97,8

-9 %

185,9

191,6

-3 %

South & West Europe

45,8

29,1

57 %

137,3

89,7

53 %

262,2

160,3

64 %

The Baltics

8,1

6,7

21 %

28,0

23,7

18 %

56,7

47,5

19 %

North America

40,8

14,3

185 %

140,0

46,0

204 %

252,6

81,4

210 %

Asia-Pacific

29,8

2,7

1004 %

82,3

12,9

538 %

148,1

25,3

485 %

Africa

1,8

1,1

64 %

5,2

3,5

50 %

10,2

6,9

48 %

Zinzino

255,8

149,9

71 %

776,1

483,3

61 %

1 483,8

910,3

63 %

Faun Pharma

4,8

6,0

-20 %

14,9

23,7

-37 %

30,9

51,3

-40 %

Zinzino Group

260,6

155,9

67 %

791,0

507,0

56 %

1 514,7

961,6

58 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden 
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania 
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

