ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Preliminary sales report November 2025
03 Dec, 2025, 09:17 GMT
GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 45 %, compared with the previous year.
The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 49 % and amounted to SEK 375.0 (251.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.3 (10.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 45 % to SEK 379.3 (261.9) million compared with the previous year.
Accumulated revenue for January - November 2025 increased by 54 % to SEK 3,007.5 (1,955.1) million.
Revenues were distributed as follows:
|
Regions,MSEK
|
25-Nov
|
24-Nov
|
Change
|
YTD 2025
|
YTD 2024
|
Change
|
The Nordics
|
29.7
|
29.0
|
2 %
|
301.0
|
272.3
|
11 %
|
Central Europe
|
133.9
|
70.4
|
90 %
|
892.2
|
518.7
|
72 %
|
East Europe
|
51.5
|
51.6
|
0 %
|
361.9
|
366.0
|
-1 %
|
South & West Europe
|
58.7
|
45.3
|
30 %
|
513.9
|
346.7
|
48 %
|
The Baltics
|
17.3
|
16.1
|
7 %
|
115.4
|
95.6
|
21 %
|
North America
|
58.1
|
25.8
|
125 %
|
491.0
|
179.2
|
174 %
|
Asia-Pacific
|
23.0
|
11.1
|
107 %
|
263.7
|
64.4
|
309 %
|
Africa
|
2.8
|
2.5
|
12 %
|
21.1
|
15.1
|
40 %
|
Zinzino
|
375.0
|
251.8
|
49 %
|
2960.2
|
1858.0
|
59 %
|
Faun Pharma
|
4.3
|
10.1
|
-57 %
|
47.3
|
97.1
|
-51 %
|
Zinzino Group
|
379.3
|
261.9
|
45 %
|
3007.5
|
1955.1
|
54 %
Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa
For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com
Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com
Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)
The following files are available for download:
