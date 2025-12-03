ZINZINO AB (PUBL.): Preliminary sales report November 2025

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group revenue increased with a total of 45 %, compared with the previous year.

The revenue in November for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 49 % and amounted to SEK 375.0 (251.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 4.3 (10.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 45 % to SEK 379.3 (261.9) million compared with the previous year.

Accumulated revenue for January - November 2025 increased by 54 % to SEK 3,007.5 (1,955.1) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions,MSEK

25-Nov

24-Nov

Change

YTD 2025

YTD 2024

Change

The Nordics

29.7

29.0

2 %

301.0

272.3

11 %

Central Europe

133.9

70.4

90 %

892.2

518.7

72 %

East Europe

51.5

51.6

0 %

361.9

366.0

-1 %

South & West Europe

58.7

45.3

30 %

513.9

346.7

48 %

The Baltics

17.3

16.1

7 %

115.4

95.6

21 %

North America

58.1

25.8

125 %

491.0

179.2

174 %

Asia-Pacific

23.0

11.1

107 %

263.7

64.4

309 %

Africa

2.8

2.5

12 %

21.1

15.1

40 %

Zinzino

375.0

251.8

49 %

2960.2

1858.0

59 %

Faun Pharma

4.3

10.1

-57 %

47.3

97.1

-51 %

Zinzino Group

379.3

261.9

45 %

3007.5

1955.1

54 %

Countries in regions:

-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Serbia, Turkey, Canary Islands
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, New Zealand, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand, China, Philippines, South Korea
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com
Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

