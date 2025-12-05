Zinzino AB announces today that the company is changing its Certified Adviser to Tapper Partners AB.

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino AB has entered into an agreement with Tapper Partners AB regarding the role of Certified Adviser. Tapper Partners AB will assume the role of Certified Adviser on December 8, 2025. Until then, DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB will continue to act as the company's Certified Adviser.

For more information:

Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, dag@zinzino.com

Fredrik Nielsen CFO Zinzino +46 (0) 707 900 174, fredrik.nielsen@zinzino.com

Pictures for publication free of charge: marketing@zinzino.com

Certified Adviser: DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ.)

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/zinzino/r/zinzino-ab--publ--zinzino-ab-changes-certified-adviser-to-tapper-partners-ab,c4277666

The following files are available for download: