ZINZINO AB (PUBL): PRELIMINARY SALES REPORT 2023

Zinzino

05 Jan, 2024, 09:20 GMT

GOTHENBURG, Sweden, Jan. 5, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Zinzino group total revenue increased 23% in Q4 and total revenue for the full year 2023 increased 23%, compared to the previous year.

The revenue in December for Zinzino's sales markets increased by 23 % and amounted to SEK 152.4 (123.8) million. Faun Pharma's external sales decreased and amounted to SEK 5.0 (5.1) million. Overall, the Group increased revenues by 22% to SEK 157.4 (128.9) million compared with the previous year.

Sales in Zinzino's sales markets increased by 24% in the fourth quarter of 2023 compared with the same period last year and amounted to SEK 511.2 (413.3) million. Total revenues in the Group increased by 23 % in the fourth quarter and amounted to SEK 529.8 (429.3) million.

Accumulated revenue for January - December 2023 increased by 23% to SEK 1768.3 (1443.1) million.

Revenues were distributed as follows:

Regions, mSEK

23-Dec

22-Dec

Change

Q4 2023

Q4 2022

Change

YTD 2023

YTD 2022

Change

The Nordics

26.7

34.3

-22 %

82.9

90.9

-9 %

300.0

326.6

-8 %

Central Europe

43.3

27.8

56 %

134.9

94.3

43 %

437.9

290.8

51 %

East Europe

32,0

27,0

19 %

113.0

103.4

9 %

394.3

341.2

16 %

South & West Europe

25,0

14.9

68 %

86.8

50.6

72 %

267,0

164.6

62 %

The Baltics

8.4

7.2

17 %

31.5

25.3

24 %

98.3

77.9

26 %

North America

10.6

5.6

89 %

43.0

25.2

71 %

110.8

77.2

44 %

Asia-Pacific

5.5

5.8

-5 %

15.8

19.8

-20 %

56.8

77.5

-27 %

Africa

0.9

1.2

-25 %

3.2

3.8

-15 %

13.2

10,0

32 %

Zinzino

152.4

123.8

23 %

511.2

413.3

24 %

1678.3

1365.8

23 %

Faun Pharma

5,0

5.1

-2 %

18.7

16,0

17 %

90,0

77.3

16 %

Zinzino Group

157.4

128.9

22 %

529.8

429.3

23 %

1768.3

1443.1

23 %

Countries in regions:
-The Nordics: Denmark, Faroe Island, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden
-Central Europe: Austria, Germany, Switzerland
-East Europe: Czech Republic, Slovakia, Hungary, Poland, Romania
-South & West Europe: Cyprus, France, Greece, Italy, Luxembourg, Malta, Netherlands, Slovenia, Spain, United Kingdom, Belgium, Ireland, Turkey
-The Baltics: Estonia, Latvia, Lithuania
-North America: Canada, USA, Mexico
-Asia-Pacific: Australia, Hong Kong, India, Malaysia, Singapore, Taiwan, Thailand
-Africa: South Africa

For more information:
Dag Bergheim Pettersen CEO Zinzino +47 (0) 932 25 700, zinzino.com 

Pictures for publication free of charge:
marketing@zinzino.com 

Certified Adviser:
Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ)

The following files are available for download:

