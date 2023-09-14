Zibo attracts global visitors with artistic heritage

BEIJING, Sept. 14, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

Zibo city in East China's Shandong province – renowned for its ceramics – took center stage as it hosted the 23rd China (Zibo) International Ceramics Exposition on Sept 9-12.

The prestigious event drew attention from a diverse group of attendees – including a delegation of international reporters and influencers hailing from such countries as Britain, Canada, the United States and Egypt – who explored the artistic wonders of Zibo on Sept 10.

The expats' visit to Zibo was part of the "Meeting the Sea along the Yellow River" tour organized by the Shandong Provincial Department of Culture and Tourism.

The tour has seen a group of expats travel to the cities of Dongying, Weifang and Zibo in Shandong from Sept 8-10 to discover the treasures of intangible cultural heritage there and appreciate the charms of this ancient and modern land.

The immersive cultural exploration provided the expats with insights not only into the local ceramics sector, but also the exquisite artistry from China's nine key ceramics and glaze-producing areas – as well as masterpieces from 12 countries and regions, including the United Kingdom and Russia.

The event included six sections, with over 1,500 enterprises, universities and master studios participating.

"Attending the exposition was like stepping into a global mosaic of ceramic artistry. What struck me the most was the cultural flavor of the event. I felt the expo exemplified the potential of ceramics, to unite people as it acts as a conduit for cultural exchange, mutual understanding, and global unity," said Douglas Dueno, a foreign expert at the China Daily Website.

A notable addition was the consumer products pavilion, where Zibo-based enterprises showcased the city's rich cultural heritage in fashion, food, furniture and more, alongside ceramics and glazes.

In the ceramics hall, a groundbreaking moment unfolded as artificial intelligence was harnessed for the first time in a design by local firm Oulan Ceramics. Ceramic plates came to life with vibrant depictions of galloping horses, graceful forest deer and soaring cranes. Tang Chuanhu, the founder of Oulan Ceramics, lauded the innovative use of AI, emphasizing its pioneering impact nationwide.

Zibo was one of the early inventors of ceramics, dating back over 10,000 years to the early Neolithic Age. Its glaze culture also boasts a long history, dating back to the Han Dynasty (206 BC-AD 220).

SOURCE chinadaily.com.cn