Small county, Perfect score

News provided by

chinadaily.com.cn

01 Aug, 2025, 01:48 GMT

BEIJING, August 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

If the fitness equipment industry were a big exam, Ningjin, a small county in Shandong's Dezhou would be the top scorer, rising from humble beginnings. As China's largest manufacturing base for commercial fitness gear, it supplies 70 percent of the domestic market and exports to over 170 countries and regions worldwide. How did this small Chinese county ace the three key subjects—Chinese, math, and English—to deliver such a remarkable, high-scoring result?

Continue Reading
This image opens in the lightbox

Video - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2741799/7_31.mp4

Also from this source

Qingdao's Laoshan district boosts innovative growth

Qingdao's Laoshan district boosts innovative growth

A news report from chinadaily.com.cn: Important in Qingdao's development strategy, Laoshan district is a city of science and technology that is a...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Computer & Electronics

Computer & Electronics

Banking & Financial Services

Banking & Financial Services

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Sports Equipment & Accessories

Sports Equipment & Accessories

News Releases in Similar Topics