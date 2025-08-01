Small county, Perfect score

BEIJING, August 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn

If the fitness equipment industry were a big exam, Ningjin, a small county in Shandong's Dezhou would be the top scorer, rising from humble beginnings. As China's largest manufacturing base for commercial fitness gear, it supplies 70 percent of the domestic market and exports to over 170 countries and regions worldwide. How did this small Chinese county ace the three key subjects—Chinese, math, and English—to deliver such a remarkable, high-scoring result?

