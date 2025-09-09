Trade fair highlights broadened opening-up

XIAMEN, China, Sept. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- A news report from chinadaily.com.cn:

Organized by the Ministry of Commerce, the 25th China International Fair for Investment and Trade (CIFIT), taking place from Sept 8 to 11, has attracted delegations from more than 120 countries and regions. Nearly 100 multinational corporations from sectors including energy, chemicals, agriculture, pharmaceuticals and advanced manufacturing have sent senior executives.

Over the years, China has been steadfastly deepening reform on all fronts to build a new system for an open economy. A series of measures on the reform of foreign trade have been introduced in areas including taxation, finance, and trade and investment facilitation.

Since 2017, the total number of items on the negative list of restricted sectors for foreign investment has been reduced from 93 to 29, with all access restrictions for the manufacturing sector removed.

Sovereign wealth funds and international financial institutions are also represented at the event, with more than 70 financial institutions and listed firms participating in the dedicated Financial Capital Zone.

More than 30 matchmaking sessions are scheduled, alongside a high-level multinational roundtable meeting. The exhibitions spotlight frontier industries such as smart robotics, low-altitude aviation and specialized cooperation of small and medium-sized enterprises, while a public road show zone, introduced for the first time, will host more than 100 presentations.

Observers said that against the backdrop of weak global economic momentum, rising trade and investment barriers, and slowing cross-border investment, active participation in the event highlights China's appeal to foreign investors.

The United Kingdom, this year's guest country of honor, has brought its largest-ever delegation, comprising nearly 200 officials, business leaders and industry representatives.

In a congratulatory letter sent to the CIFIT, UK Prime Minister Keir Starmer said Britain is committed to being a "predictable and pragmatic partner" with China, highlighting opportunities for mutual investment.