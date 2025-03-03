Zeolites Market worth $11.13 billion by 2030- Exclusive Report by MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., March 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The report "Zeolites Market by Type (Natural, Synthetic), Function (lon-Exchange, Molecular Sieve, Catalyst), Synthetic Zeolites Application (Detergents, Absorbent, Catalysis), Natural Zeolites Application, Framework, Pore Size, and Region - Global Forecast to 2030", is projected to grow from USD 8.96 billion in 2024 to USD 11.13 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 3.7% during the forecast period. Major factors contributing to the growth of the zeolites market includes demand for synthetic zeolites from detergent industry, growing demand for natural zeolites from agricultural sector, and rising use of zeolites for catalytic cracking in petroleum industry, are the demand factors for the zeolites market.

Browse in-depth TOC on "Zeolites Market"

292 – Tables

55 – Figures

240 – Pages

Download PDF Brochure: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=76442083

The synthetic segment is expected to account for the largest value share of the zeolites market by type during the forecast period.

synthetic zeolites represent the largest value in the zeolites market due to widely used in the chemical industry as catalysts and adsorbents, are also known as molecular sieves because of their ability to separate molecules based on size. These silica-based, crystalline, porous solids have some silicon atoms replaced by other elements. Broadly, zeolites are classified as either natural or synthetic. Their pore size classifies them as macroporous, mesoporous, or microporous. Synthetic zeolites find applications in detergents, catalysts, and absorbents due to their excellent adsorption, cation-exchange, dehydration-rehydration, and catalytic properties.

By function, catalysts segment is expected to account for the largest market share in terms of value during the forecast period.

Catalysts hold the largest value share in the zeolites market, the most significant functions of zeolites is their use as catalysts in chemical reactions. Their high surface area, strong acidity, and shape-selective properties make them ideal for facilitating a wide range of catalytic processes. Zeolites are extensively employed in fluid catalytic cracking (FCC) units in oil refineries. They help break down large hydrocarbon molecules into valuable lighter fractions such as gasoline and diesel, improving yield efficiency and fuel quality. Zeolites play a vital role in catalytic reforming and hydrocracking, which enhance the production of essential chemicals like ethylene, propylene, and benzene. These chemicals serve as building blocks for plastics, synthetic fibers, and other materials.

Request Sample Pages: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=76442083

By Synthetic Zeolites Applications, the detergents segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

The detergents segment dominates the zeolites market due to factors like zeolites act as eco-friendly substitutes for phosphates in detergents, which has gained traction due to environmental regulations. Synthetic zeolites (mainly Zeolite A) act as ion exchangers, replacing calcium and magnesium ions in hard water with sodium ions. This prevents the formation of insoluble salts that can reduce detergent efficiency. Synthetic zeolites remain stable in high temperatures and various pH levels, ensuring effective performance in different washing conditions.

By Natural Zeolites Applications, the construction & building materials segment is expected to account for the largest market share during the forecast period in terms of value.

The construction & building materials segment dominates the zeolites market due to factors like natural zeolites are used as a pozzolanic material in cement and concrete. Natural zeolites react with calcium hydroxide to form additional calcium silicate hydrate (C-S-H), improving strength and durability. Zeolites reduce permeability, making concrete more resistant to sulfate attacks, alkali-silica reactions, and freeze-thaw damage. Due to its porous structure, zeolites reduce the density of concrete, making it lightweight yet strong.

Request Customization:

https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestCustomizationNew.asp?id=76442083

Asia Pacific will register the largest market share during the forecast period.

The Asia Pacific region holds the largest share in the global zeolites market due to rapid industrialization, high demand from key end-use sectors, and abundant natural resources. China, India, and Southeast Asia are major consumers of synthetic zeolites in detergents. The shift away from phosphates due to environmental concerns has increased the use of zeolite-based builders in laundry and dishwashing detergents. Natural zeolites are widely used in cement, concrete, and lightweight building materials due to their pozzolanic properties. Countries like China, India, Indonesia, and Vietnam are experiencing rapid urban expansion and infrastructure development.

Some of the leading players in this market include BASF (Germany), Honeywell International Inc. (US), Clariant (Switzerland), Arkema (France), Tosoh Corporation (Japan) and others.

Get access to the latest updates on Zeolites Companies and Zeolites Market Size

Browse Adjacent Market: Specialty Chemicals Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

Refinery Catalysts Market

Polymeric Adsorbents Market

Chelating Agents Market

Ferro Silicon Market

Polyurethane Catalyst Market

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's best management consulting firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. We have the widest lens on emerging technologies, making us proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients.

Earlier this year, we made a formal transformation into one of America's best management consulting firms as per a survey conducted by Forbes.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion of new revenue streams that are substituting existing revenue streams in this decade alone. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines - TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we work with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies - helping them stay relevant in a disruptive ecosystem. Our insights and strategies are molded by our industry experts, cutting-edge AI-powered Market Intelligence Cloud, and years of research. The KnowledgeStore™ (our Market Intelligence Cloud) integrates our research, facilitates an analysis of interconnections through a set of applications, helping clients look at the entire ecosystem and understand the revenue shifts happening in their industry.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg