Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market worth $11.61 billion by 2030 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., July 11, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The global Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market is anticipated to grow from estimated USD 2.98 billion in 2025 to USD 11.61 billion by 2030, at a CAGR of 31.2% during the forecast period. The Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market is being shaped by rising global interest in clean, efficient, and decentralized energy solutions, driven by the dual pressures of carbon neutrality commitments and energy security concerns. Unlike conventional power systems, SOFCs offer high electrical efficiency, fuel flexibility, and low emissions, making them well-suited for a variety of applications—from residential and commercial power to industrial backup systems and emerging hydrogen infrastructures. As governments and private sector players accelerate the energy transition, supportive policies, research funding, and net-zero strategies are boosting investments in fuel cell technology. Countries in Asia Pacific, North America, and Europe are in charge of pilot projects, commercialization programs, and public–private partnerships focused on deploying SOFC systems at scale.

By type, the planar segment is likely to account for the largest market share during the forecast period.

Development of planar SOFCs is driven by their structural advantages and applicability in various stationary and distributed power applications. A planar SOFC is constructed from a flat stack of electrolytes and electrodes, allowing for good heat and mass transfer and increased power density and efficiency rates. Planar SOFCs are easily developed into compact and modular formats, making them viable options for commercial buildings, industrial sites, and combined heat and power (CHP) applications. Residential applications are somewhere in between low-cost, scalable deployments that are common in large-scale utility configurations. Another key growth driver for the planar segment is other recent advancements in ceramic materials, the overall stack design, and sealing materials, allowing for opposite travel, increased durability, and thermal cycling. As also mentioned, the manufacturers of planar SOFCs are focused on designing more cost-effective planar designs while having fuel flexibility with hydrogen and natural gas. The tubular segment in the Solid Oxide Fuel Cell (SOFC) market is gaining traction due to its robust mechanical strength, high thermal stability, and ease of sealing compared to planar configurations. Tubular SOFCs offer excellent resistance to thermal cycling and are less prone to gas leakage, making them suitable for continuous, high-temperature operations. Although they typically have lower power densities than planar designs, their reliability and durability make them ideal for long-term industrial and off-grid applications.

By end user, the data center segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The growth is largely due to the ongoing demand for reliable, efficient, and cleaner power sources to accommodate the growing digital infrastructure. With companies building more data centers to handle increasing internet traffic, cloud computing, and all workloads related to artificial intelligence, a clear push is evident to decrease emissions and increase energy security. SOFCs are a reliable supply of power with lower emissions, which is especially important for data centers that operate 24/7, as any failure from the system means a potential catastrophe. SOFCs use natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen with flexibility while helping organizations reach their sustainability targets. Furthermore, their comparatively small footprint and lower noise profile might make them suitable for urban areas or developing projects in remote locations. As more companies implement green and resilient energy strategies, the SOFC option is becoming an increasingly viable choice for data centers and other operators needing to minimize risk while positioning themselves for the energy future. This is expected to drive spirited growth in the segment over time.

By region, Asia Pacific is projected to dominate the market during the forecast period.

Countries such as Japan and South Korea are leading the way for SOFC deployment, particularly in residential and commercial combined heat and power (CHP) systems. In Japan, the ENE-FARM program and a supportive national framework for fuel cell uptake in homes have led to widespread SOFC uptake. Additionally, there is a strong supply chain of key players in Asia Pacific that enables the scale-up of manufacturing and deployment of SOFC technology. Hydrogen has strong support as a future fuel source in Asia Pacific, making SOFCs even more appealing as they can run efficiently on hydrogen, natural gas, and biogas. Utility prices are rising, grid stability is becoming an issue, and carbon reduction commitments are being addressed with some investment into SOFCs in residential energy, commercial backup power, and industrial use. Because of the existing policies in place, local capabilities that have been developed, and growing demand for cleaner energy technologies, the Asia Pacific region is leading SOFC development and is likely to continue doing so for the next few years.

Key Market Players

The Solid Oxide Fuel Cell Market is dominated by major players with a wide regional presence. Some key players in the market are Bloom Energy (US), Mitsubishi Heavy Industries, Ltd. (Japan), AISIN Corporation (Japan), and Kyocera Corporation (Japan).

Bloom Energy (US)

Bloom Energy (US) is a leading manufacturer and developer of solid oxide fuel cells (SOFCs) marketed under the brand Bloom Energy Servers. These systems generate electricity through electrochemical processes, delivering clean and reliable power to sectors such as technology, logistics, manufacturing, and real estate. The company operates through four key business segments: Product, Installation, Service, and Electricity, with its SOFC systems offered under the Product segment.

Bloom Energy Servers are modular units designed for continuous on-site electricity generation. The company's technology is fuel-flexible, capable of utilizing natural gas, biogas, or hydrogen as input fuels. Bloom Energy employs both direct and indirect sales channels and works in collaboration with multiple partners to identify customer leads and support project development.

The company maintains a strong operational presence across North America and the Asia Pacific regions. It partners with stakeholders throughout the energy value chain to drive global growth and expand the adoption of fuel cell solutions. Notable clients include AT&T (US), Caltech (US), Delmarva Power & Light Company (US), Equinix (US), and Kaiser Permanente (US). Bloom Energy launched the Hydrogen Energy Servers in recent years, which can deliver hydrogen-powered electricity on-site. These servers use solid oxide stacks. The commercial shipments of these electrolyzers began in 2022. They were tested for five months in Ulsan (South Korea) in collaboration with SK Ecoplant (South Korea).

AISIN Corporation (Japan)

AISIN Corporation (Japan) is a prominent player in the solid fuel cell market, particularly in the manufacturing and sale of fuel cell cogeneration systems. As a leading global supplier of automotive components and systems, AISIN offers a diverse portfolio that includes transmissions, brakes, drivetrain and chassis components, engine-related parts, and advanced electronic systems. The company operates through five key business segments: Powertrain, Chassis & Vehicle Safety System, Body, Energy Solutions and Others, and CSS and Others. Its Energy Solutions and Others segment is responsible for supplying energy and power solutions, including fuel cell cogeneration systems for residential use (ENE•FARM), gas engine cogeneration systems (COREMO), and gas heat pump air-conditioners (GHP) for industrial applications. AISIN maintains a robust global footprint with over 200 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 150 production facilities worldwide. Its manufacturing and testing operations span across North America, South America, Asia Pacific, and Europe, with a geographical presence covering Asia, the Middle East & Africa, Europe, and the Americas. AISIN Corporation focuses on residential fuel cell deployment, strategic diversification across energy solutions, and global manufacturing expansion to strengthen its position in the SOFC market.

