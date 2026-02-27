Security Testing Market worth $40.99 billion by 2031 | MarketsandMarkets™

DELRAY BEACH, Fla., Feb. 27, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to MarketsandMarkets™, the global Security Testing Market is projected to grow from USD 10.96 billion in 2025 to USD 40.99 billion by 2031 at a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 24.6% during the forecast period.

Browse 150 market data Tables and 50 Figures spread through 300 Pages and in-depth TOC on "Security Testing Market - Global Forecast to 2031"

Security Testing Market Size & Forecast:

Market Size Available for Years: 2019–2031

2019–2031 2025 Market Size: USD 10.96 billion

USD 10.96 billion 2031 Projected Market Size: USD 40.99 billion

USD 40.99 billion CAGR (2025–2031): 24.6%

Security Testing Market Trends & Insights:

The Security Testing Market is driven by the rapid adoption of web and mobile applications, which increases the number of exposed digital interfaces and elevates the risk of application-level cyberattacks.

The network security type segment is expected to dominate the market in terms of market share in 2025.

The WiFi/wireless security testing segment is expected to grow at the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

The mobile application security testing segment is expected to be the fastest-growing during the forecast period.

North America accounted for the largest market share in 2025.

Download PDF Brochure @ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/pdfdownloadNew.asp?id=150407261

The market growth is driven by the need to maintain a seamless user experience while supporting accelerated software release cycles. Organizations are pushing frequent updates to meet customer expectations, which increases the risk of introducing vulnerabilities that can impact performance and trust. At the same time, growing reliance on third-party and open-source components expands the software supply chain. Security testing helps identify inherited risks, supports stable application performance, and enables secure releases without disrupting user experience.

Based on security testing, the application security testing segment is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Application security testing is gaining strong momentum within the Security Testing Market as applications have become the primary interface for digital services. Enterprises are accelerating the development of web, mobile, and API-driven applications to support customer engagement and operational efficiency. This pace increases the likelihood of introducing vulnerabilities during development and deployment. According to Veracode, in January 2025, most enterprise applications assessed continued to exhibit security flaws at the time of release, highlighting persistent exposure at the application layer. Security incidents tied to application weaknesses often have direct business impact, including service disruption and data compromise, which elevates application security testing as a strategic priority.

The adoption of cloud native architectures and microservices has also expanded application complexity. Security testing is required across multiple components, development stages, and runtime environments. Application security testing supports early detection of vulnerabilities, validation of secure coding practices, and continuous monitoring throughout the software lifecycle. It also aligns closely with DevSecOps initiatives, enabling development teams to maintain speed while reducing risk. As organizations prioritize customer experience, regulatory compliance, and data protection, application security testing continues to attract sustained investment across BFSI, healthcare, retail, and technology sectors.

Request Sample Pages@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/requestsampleNew.asp?id=150407261

By application security testing tool, the interactive application security testing (IAST) is expected to register the highest CAGR during the forecast period.

Interactive application security testing is gaining increased adoption as organizations seek more accurate and contextual vulnerability detection. IAST operates within running applications, allowing it to observe real-time behavior and identify vulnerabilities during execution. This approach helps bridge the gap between static and dynamic testing by providing deeper insight into application logic and runtime conditions. According to Contrast Security, in March 2025, enterprises reported growing use of IAST to reduce noise from traditional testing tools and improve remediation efficiency. Security teams value IAST for its ability to deliver actionable findings that developers can address quickly.

IAST also supports modern development environments where applications are continuously updated. It integrates well with DevSecOps pipelines, enabling security testing without slowing delivery cycles. As organizations deploy complex applications across cloud and hybrid environments, IAST helps validate security controls in realistic usage scenarios. This capability is particularly relevant for applications handling sensitive data or supporting mission-critical services. The demand for faster testing cycles, improved accuracy, and reduced operational burden is positioning IAST as a preferred tool within application security testing portfolios.

By region, North America is expected to hold the largest market share during the forecast period.

North America continues to hold the largest share of the Security Testing Market due to its mature digital ecosystem and strong cybersecurity awareness. Organizations across the region were early adopters of cloud computing, DevOps, and digital transformation initiatives, which have increased exposure to application and infrastructure risks. According to IBM, in April 2025, enterprises in North America increased the frequency of penetration testing and vulnerability assessments to address risks associated with hybrid work and cloud migration. Regulatory frameworks across BFSI, healthcare, and government sectors reinforce the need for structured and auditable security testing.

The region also benefits from the strong presence of leading security testing vendors such as IBM, Rapid7, Qualys, Veracode, Checkmarx, and Synopsys, which accelerates innovation and market adoption. According to Rapid7, in February 2025, North American customers showed strong demand for continuous testing and managed security validation services to address evolving threat landscapes. High cybersecurity investments, mature compliance practices, and frequent regulatory audits continue to drive sustained demand for advanced security testing solutions across applications, networks, and cloud environments.

Inquire Before Buying@ https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/Enquiry_Before_BuyingNew.asp?id=150407261

Top Companies in Security Testing Market:

The Top Companies in Security Testing Market include IBM (US), OpenText (Canada), Qualitest (UK), Intertek (UK), DXC Technology (US), elnfochips (US), Black Duck (Synopys) (US), Checkmarx (US), HCLTech (India), HackerOne (US), Invicti (US), DataArt (US), Cobalt (US), LevelBlue (Trustwave) (US), Contrast Security (US), Veracode (US), Qualys (US), OffSec (US), NCC Group (UK), GitHub (US), Bugcrowd (US), Applause (US), Rapid7 (US), Parasoft (US), Breachlock (US), ImmuniWeb (Switzerland), Pentest People (UK), SafeAeon (US), REDTEAM.PL (Poland), Pentera (US), Qualizeal (US), Astra Security (US), NowSecure (US), and Fluid Attacks (US).

Browse Adjacent Markets: Information Security Market Research Reports & Consulting

Related Reports:

eGRC Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Europe Identity Verification Market - Global Forecast to 2030

US Identity Verification Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Biometric Identity Verification Market - Global Forecast to 2030

Network Security Market - Global Forecast to 2030

About MarketsandMarkets™

MarketsandMarkets™ has been recognized as one of America's Best Management Consulting Firms by Forbes, as per their recent report.

MarketsandMarkets™ is a blue ocean alternative in growth consulting and program management, leveraging a man-machine offering to drive supernormal growth for progressive organizations in the B2B space. With the widest lens on emerging technologies, we are proficient in co-creating supernormal growth for clients across the globe.

Today, 80% of Fortune 2000 companies rely on MarketsandMarkets, and 90 of the top 100 companies in each sector trust us to accelerate their revenue growth. With a global clientele of over 13,000 organizations, we help businesses thrive in a disruptive ecosystem.

The B2B economy is witnessing the emergence of $25 trillion in new revenue streams that are replacing existing ones within this decade. We work with clients on growth programs, helping them monetize this $25 trillion opportunity through our service lines – TAM Expansion, Go-to-Market (GTM) Strategy to Execution, Market Share Gain, Account Enablement, and Thought Leadership Marketing.

Built on the 'GIVE Growth' principle, we collaborate with several Forbes Global 2000 B2B companies to keep them future-ready. Our insights and strategies are powered by industry experts, cutting-edge AI, and our Market Intelligence Cloud, KnowledgeStore™, which integrates research and provides ecosystem-wide visibility into revenue shifts.

MarketsandMarkets™ SalesPlay is an AI-driven Revenue Intelligence Co-Pilot designed to help revenue teams prioritize the right accounts, identify critical changes early, and surface opportunities ahead of demand, so pipeline builds naturally and deals close with greater consistency.

To find out more, visit www.MarketsandMarkets™.com or follow us on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

Contact:

Mr. Rohan Salgarkar

MarketsandMarkets™ INC.

1615 South Congress Ave.

Suite 103, Delray Beach, FL 33445

USA: +1-888-600-6441

Email: sales@marketsandmarkets.com

Visit Our Website: https://www.marketsandmarkets.com/

Logo: https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/1868219/MarketsandMarkets_Logo.jpg