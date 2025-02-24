Zain Bahrain Honored with Best-Connected Customer Experience Award by IST Networks & Genesys

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Zain Bahrain, a leading telecommunications and technology provider in the region, has been recognized with the Best-Connected Customer Experience Award by IST Networks and Genesys at LEAP 2025. This prestigious award acknowledges Zain Bahrain's commitment to delivering an exceptional customer experience through seamless, omnichannel engagement and cutting-edge technology.

Zain Bahrain's commitment to innovation and customer-centricity is evident in its adoption of Genesys Cloud Contact Center, delivering a seamless, omnichannel experience across digital and social platforms. By integrating HiveCFM, Alterian, Brightmetrics, and Konnect Insight, the company has streamlined operations, enhanced customer feedback management, and optimized service delivery.

This dedication to excellence was recognized in the Telecommunications Regulatory Authority (TRA) report, naming Zain Bahrain the best mobile operator in complaint resolution experience, further reinforcing its leadership in customer satisfaction.

Zain Bahrain is dedicated to delivering cutting-edge telecommunications and technological solutions while prioritizing customer satisfaction, anticipating future customer needs and digital excellence. Through continuous innovation, advanced network capabilities, and a strong commitment to sustainability, Zain Bahrain empowers individuals and businesses with seamless connectivity and transformative digital experiences.

By embracing the latest technologies and an omnichannel approach, the company ensures personalized, efficient, and future-ready customer interactions, reinforcing its position as a leader in Bahrain's telecom and information technology industry.

Abdulla Salmeen, Zain Bahrain Chief Customer Care Officer, commented, "At Zain Bahrain, our unwavering commitment to exceptional customer experience is driven by our customer-centric strategy. This strategy is deeply rooted in listening to the evolving needs of our customers, fostering long-term relationships, and providing quality service. We are proud to be honored with the Best-Connected Customer Experience Award. As we continue to prioritize our customers through omnichannel engagement and cutting-edge technology, we are committed to enhancing every aspect of the customer journey. Our aim is to continuously improve, offering a future-focused experience that empowers our customers every step of the way."

Partnering with IST Networks, Zain Bahrain seamlessly integrated cutting-edge CX technologies to enhance efficiency and engagement. The tailored implementation ensured a smooth transition, aligning with strategic goals for maximum impact. By moving to a cloud-based infrastructure, Zain Bahrain improved accessibility, sustainability, and business continuity—reinforcing its commitment to delivering reliable, high-quality customer experiences.

Zaid Shaban, Country Sales Manager at IST Networks, stated "Zain Bahrain consistently drives customer experience excellence by surpassing expectations through innovation. Their customer-centric approach and omnichannel engagement reinforce their commitment to delivering best-in-class experiences that transform the way they connect with customers.

In a rapidly evolving digital landscape, Zain Bahrain remains at the forefront of customer experience excellence, Zain Bahrain's forward-thinking strategy and adoption of Genesys Cloud have redefined customer engagement, enabling seamless interactions, optimized operations, and enhanced agent performance. By consolidating multiple systems into a unified, omnichannel platform, Zain Bahrain has strengthened its ability to deliver personalized, connected, and efficient customer experiences.

About Zain Bahrain:

Zain Bahrain, a telecommunications and technology industry innovator focused on enhancing customer experience, was awarded a mobile telecom license on 22 April 2003 and commenced commercial operations on 28 December 2003. The operation promptly placed the Kingdom of Bahrain on the world telecom map through the introduction of many mobile technology innovations that continue to this day with nationwide high-speed 4G LTE and 5G services being offered through the Kingdom's most advanced mobile network. Zain Bahrain, listed on the Bahrain Bourse (Ticker: ZAINBH), is part of Zain Group, a leading telecommunications operator across the Middle East and Africa, which provides mobile voice and data services to 52 million active customers as of September 30, 2023. With a commercial presence in seven countries, Zain operates in Kuwait, Bahrain, Iraq, Jordan, Saudi Arabia, Sudan, and South Sudan. In Morocco, Zain has a 15.5% stake in 'INWI,' through a joint venture. For more information, please email info@bh.zain.com or visit: www.bh.zain.com

About IST:

IST Networks, the leading Customer Experience (CX) Technology Systems Integrator in the Middle East, is renowned for its array of advanced CX solutions. Our comprehensive portfolio includes Contact Center solutions, Conversational AI, Unified CXM platforms, AI-powered social media management, alongside in-depth analytics and feedback mechanisms. In addition, our integrated CX consultancy services cover CX Maturity Assessment, operating model redesign, platform assessment and design, workforce optimization, business process engineering, and analytics & insights, all aimed at bolstering customer experience strategies. Acknowledged for our innovation and exemplary service, IST Networks has garnered numerous industry awards. Our dedication to leading the CX technology domain is evident in our continuous efforts to offer cutting-edge solutions and consultancy, enhancing customer experiences across the board. Visit: www.istnetworks.com

About Genesys:

Genesys empowers more than 8,000 organizations in over 100 countries to improve loyalty and business outcomes by creating the best experiences for their customers and employees. Through Genesys Cloud, the AI-Powered Experience Orchestration platform, Genesys delivers the future of CX to organizations of all sizes so they can provide empathetic, personalized experience at scale. As the trusted platform that is born in the cloud, Genesys Cloud helps organizations accelerate growth by enabling them to differentiate with the right customer experience at the right time, while driving stronger workforce engagement, efficiency and operational improvements. Visit www.genesys.com.