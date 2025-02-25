Beyond ONE Honored with Outstanding Customer Advocate Award by IST Networks & Genesys at LEAP 2025

RIYADH, Saudi Arabia, Feb. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Beyond ONE, a leading digital service provider in Saudi Arabia, has been recognized with the Outstanding Customer Advocate Award by IST Networks and Genesys at LEAP 2025. This award celebrates Beyond ONE's dedication to enhancing customer experience through innovation, digital transformation, and customer-centric strategies.

For Beyond ONE, true customer commitment means constantly evolving and innovating. Their strategic focus on creating seamless, omnichannel experiences allows businesses to provide personalized, impactful interactions that drive real change. By integrating advanced technologies into their customer engagement solutions, Beyond ONE helps companies forge stronger connections, streamline operations, and ultimately exceed customer expectations. Their mission is clear: delivering exceptional experiences that leave a lasting impression.

Yaarob Al Sayegh, Beyond ONE CEO, commented "Since becoming a partner with IST and Genesys in 2015, Beyond ONE has consistently evolved our customer engagement strategy. In 2024, we made a strategic shift to Genesys Cloud, enhancing our scalability, reliability, and agility to better meet the changing expectations of our customers across Virgin Mobile, Friendi Mobile, and Friendi Pay. The platform's seamless integration and user-friendly tools empower our teams to provide quicker resolutions, tailored experiences, and more efficient service interactions.

With IST Networks' deep expertise in Genesys Cloud and customer experience solutions, they expertly guided us through a smooth cloud migration, ensuring alignment with our business objectives and optimizing our workflows. Their hands-on support and strategic implementation have allowed us to fully leverage Genesys Cloud's capabilities, driving improved efficiency, agility, and customer engagement."

Zaid Shaban, Country Sales Manager at IST Networks commented "Beyond ONE's commitment to customer-centric innovation reinforces its position as a leader in digital customer engagement. By embracing Genesys Cloud, they have transformed the way they interact with customers, delivering seamless, intelligent, and value-driven experiences that set new industry benchmarks."

By consolidating all customer touchpoints into a single omnichannel platform, Beyond ONE ensures consistent and contextual experience across communication channels. With intelligent routing, customer inquiries are directed to the most suitable agent, reducing wait times and improving response accuracy. Self-service capabilities, such as IVR and AI-driven chatbots, allow customers to resolve issues independently, increasing satisfaction while optimizing agent workloads. These advancements have resulted in more seamless, efficient, and personalized customer interactions, fostering long-term loyalty.

