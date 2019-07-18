Yili Ranked as Third Most Valuable Food Brand in the World and Most Valuable in Asia

"It is an honor to receive such high recognition from Brand Finance," says Yipeng Zhang, the VP of Yili Group. "Our success is not only due to the 'Smart Dairy' strategy, which helped boost Yili's brand value, but also the co-construction of the 'Global Health Ecosystem' with our international partners, which has enabled us to deliver stable growth."

Yili has promoted the healthy global ecosystem and increase global brand value through the "WISH System", which focuses on the health and well-being of individuals from four perspectives:

Win-Win Results across the Industrial Chain: Yili took the lead in presenting green industry chain development strategy and was entitled with "Best performers of the social value with the low-carbon idea" by the United Nations and the international professional organisation.

Quality and Innovation: Yili gathered all the production power to safeguard consumer safety and Yili's division departments of liquid milk, milk powder, yoghourt and cold drink have all received Food Safety System Certification 22000 (FSSC 22000).

Social Welfare: Yili cares for youth growth and supports the healthy development of the community. In May, Yili's subsidiary firm in Indonesia participated in the "One Million Help" charity event held by the Indonesian Children Cancer Foundation in Jakarta , and donated all revenue generated from the charity sale.

Nutrition and Health: Yili leads studies on food science by co-operation with higher institutes and research centres including Wageningen University in Netherland and Lincoln University in New Zealand, to provide better nutrition and health to global consumers.

As a leader in the Dairy industry, Yili is fully committed to promoting the "Global Health Ecosystem" and contributing "China Wisdom" in global health development.

Beginning in 1956, Yili Group has been the largest dairy producer in China with over 60 years development. Now Yili ranks first in Asia according to the 2018 Rabobank "Global Dairy Top 20" and is the only dairy firm to serve both the summer and winter Olympic games. Utilising technology, Yili aims to build the world's leading R&D and Industry-University research cooperation platform for the Health food industry. Yili was awarded "China's best practices of Achieving the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)" by the UN Global Compact, the world's largest corporate sustainability initiative in 2017, and ranks third in "Top 50 Most Valuable Food Brands in the World" by Brand Finance in 2019. The group has been proactively planned for high-quality milk sourcing from the golden belt area in Asia, Europe, Oceania and the Americas and aims to become the world's most trusted health food provider.

