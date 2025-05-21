Yili Launches Pro-Kido Infant Formula in Hong Kong Amid Global Expansion Efforts

HONG KONG, May 21, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- On May 20, Yili Group held a product launch in Hong Kong to mark the entry of its infant formula brand, Pro-Kido, into the local market. Data shows Yili remains China's top-selling milk powder brand, with Pro-Kido leading its infant formula portfolio. Now, the company is accelerating global expansion, signaling a new phase in the internationalization of China's dairy industry.

The launch event of Pro-Kido in Hong Kong Dr. Ignatius Szeto speaking at the launch event

At the event, Yili announced a strategic partnership with Mannings, Hong Kong's largest health and beauty retailer. The partnership is part of Yili's efforts to strengthen its presence and outreach in the local market.

Zhang Yipeng, Vice President of Yili Group, remarked that "Yili sees Hong Kong as an international gateway and looks forward to working with global partners to seize emerging opportunities and deliver high-quality, nutritious, and delicious products to consumers worldwide."

Breast milk research breakthroughs

Dr. Ignatius Szeto, Assistant President of Yili Group and Head of Yili Global Maternal and Infant Nutrition Research Center, presented the company's "Four-in-One" comprehensive nutrition strategy and latest findings from its HMOs+ innovation ecosystem. A white paper titled Key Achievements in Breast Milk Research, co-developed with academic experts, was also released. It outlines 13 notable findings, including the first accurate profiling of the amino acid composition of Chinese breast milk and the discovery of the link between HMOs and infant gut microbiota.

Professor Paul Moughan, Fellow of the Royal Society of Chemistry New Zealand, said: "My team has worked closely with Yili over the past decade. I have been greatly impressed by the company's thoroughness and strict adherence to science." He acknowledged that Yili's investment in nutrition and health has contributed to the global research landscape in maternal and infant health.

Joint global efforts for quality

Pro-Kido's new product Aronurish Infant Formula is manufactured at Yili's Modern Intelligence Health Valley in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia. According to Yili, this state-of-the-art facility integrates equipment and technologies from over ten countries, leading the industry in scale, innovation and digital intelligence. Yili has built a global supply network with over 2,000 partners, setting benchmarks for quality standards.

Barry Cole, Global Director of Application Management for Nutritional Formula at GEA Group, said the two companies have worked together for 25 years to build factories that serve as industry benchmarks, and their partnership has always focused on ensuring product quality through the highest technological standards.

Aronurish Infant Formula has undergone over 300 quality and safety tests, with all results meeting international standards, said Wu Zhijun, President of Eurofins Scientific Group (China).

Ongoing expansion into global markets

Leveraging its sound international industrial network, Yili continues to deliver healthy products and solutions to all consumers. As part of the new partnership, Pro-Kido's Aronurish Infant Formula will be stocked across Mannings outlets in Hong Kong. Margaret Lau, Head of Baby Care, Confectionery and GMS at Mannings HK, noted that Pro-Kido is the first Chinese-manufactured infant formula brand to enter Mannings, and expressed Mannings' willingness to provide a wider range of quality health solutions.

As Asia's leading dairy brand, Yili has been accelerating its global reach and business upscaling, transitioning from a follower to a global front-runner. The company recorded RMB 115.78 billion in total revenue in FY2024. This includes RMB 29.675 billion from milk powder and related dairy products, which registered a 7.53% increase year-on-year. While maintaining its leading position in terms of domestic sales of milk powder products, the company also reported a 68% growth in overseas sales of infant formulas.

