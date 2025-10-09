National Center of Technology Innovation for Dairy Holds Its Third Annual Conference in Inner Mongolia, China

HOHHOT, China, Oct. 9, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- The National Center for Technology Innovation in Dairy (NCTID) held its third annual conference on September 27–28 in Hohhot, Inner Mongolia.

Experts shared their research at the conference

At the conference, NCTID unveiled its Top Ten Achievements for 2025, highlighting major breakthroughs that set new benchmarks for the industry. These achievements includes breeding world-class dairy cattle, advancing breast milk research, scaling up key ingredient production, refining advanced dairy processing technologies, developing dairy products for healthy aging, and driving sustainability across the sector.

He Jian, General Manager of NCTID, reviewed the Center's progress and outlook. "The past three years have been a formative period of exploration for NCTID, during which we established an open and collaborative industry platform," he noted. "Looking ahead, we will sharpen our focus on research with business incubation at the core, while elevating the annual conference into a high-level, professional scientific forum."

Experts from leading institutions, including China Agricultural University, Beijing Technology and Business University, Inner Mongolia University, and New Zealand Bioeconomy Science Institute, also shared their research at the conference.

Dr Stefan Clerens, Science Group Manager of Smart Foods & Bioproducts at the Bioeconomy Science Institute, discussed the institute's recent progress in food science. His talk highlighted a development pipeline for brain-health foods, emphasizing that the use of gut–brain axis cell models for screening can reduce R&D risks and provide strong support for product innovation.

NCTID's international profile continues to rise, as evidenced by the launch of the Focal Point on Dairy Research in China, a special publication of Nature that showcased the collaborative achievements of NCTID and its member organizations, including Yili. It highlights the Center's pivotal role in bridging research and industrial application and fostering innovation and development in the dairy industry.

In addition, NCTID and the Inner Mongolia Intellectual Property Protection Center released findings from their 2025 joint study, A Survey of the Intellectual Property Legal Environment in Southeast Asia and Strategic Recommendations for Dairy Companies' Overseas Expansion.

Led by Yili Group, NCTID has become a driving force in advancing and applying high technologies, fostering industry-wide progress and supporting the high-quality development of China's dairy sector.

Looking ahead, NCTID plans to take a more open approach to collaboration, engaging governments, enterprises, universities, research institutes and stakeholders across the supply chain. By delivering more frequent innovations and more inclusive public services, the Center aims to provide stronger support for the long-term growth of China's dairy industry.

Photo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2792238/Experts_shared_research_conference.jpg