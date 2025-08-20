Accelerating Global Expansion! Yili Shines at FIBA Asia Cup in Saudi Arabia with Joyday and Cremo, Boosting Middle East Market Growth

News provided by

Yili Group

20 Aug, 2025, 09:28 GMT

­JEDDAH, Saudi Arabia, Aug. 20, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --The 2025 FIBA Asia Cup captivated basketball fans in Jeddah from August 5-17, featuring 16 elite national teams in intense competition. As FIBA's Global Partner, Yili Group brought its overseas ice cream brands Joyday and Cremo to the tournament, ­seizing the opportunity to amplify its Middle East expansion.

Fans enjoy ice cream from Yili’s Joyday and Cremo brands during FIBA Asia Cup 2025
In August, temperatures in Jeddah soared to nearly 40°C, Joyday and Cremo set up four all-day ice cream stations along venue corridors, offering spectators and staff a diverse range of treats. During breaks, MC announcements echoed: "Attention fans! Joyday and Cremo are giving away free products at official concessions—first come, first served!". From cones and sticks to cups and sandwiches, the various ice cream drew crowds from the Philippines, Saudi Arabia, Jordan, Lebanon, and beyond. Praise poured in for the brands' "premium ingredients" and "innovative flavors," making them a hit on the ground.

Saudi Arabia's scorching summer drives strong demand for ice cream. In late 2023, Joyday brand quickly seized the opportunity of expansion into Saudi market. Leveraging the brand influence and product superiority, as well as the local distribution strength, Joyday ice-cream monthly sales surged from 40,000 to 500,000 pieces. Joyday's hero product, Crunchy Chocolate Malt, gained popularity for its rich chocolate flavor and multi-layered texture.

In June 2025, Cremo, another ice cream brand of Yili, officially launched in Saudi Arabia, debuting in key cities including Riyadh, Jeddah, Dammam, Mecca, and Medina. Backed by strong local distribution, its differentiated Thai products like Choco Crush, Pilot, and Potong have reached supermarkets and community stores, offering Middle Eastern consumers exciting new options. "Cremo's unique texture appeals to both adults and children—it's a hit!" said local consumer.

The success of Joyday and Cremo in the Middle East reflects Yili Group's extensive global capabilities. As a top five global dairy leader and Asia's No.1 dairy company, Yili operates 15 innovation centers, 81 production bases­, and collaborates with over 2,000 partners worldwide. It has wide-ranging portfolio of liquid milk, milk powder, yogurt, cheese, and ice cream, which are now enjoyed in more than 60 countries and regions. Looking ahead, Yili will continue deepening its international presence by leveraging major sports events as cultural bridges for mutual communication and with the goal to deliver a healthier, brighter future for consumers worldwide.

