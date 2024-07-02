YES Panel-Level Through Glass Via (TGV) Etch Tool Placed in Production

FREMONT, Calif., July 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YES, a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and AR/VR applications, today announced that Its TersOnus TGV tool was released for panel-level manufacturing. This system will be used to support the growth of advanced heterogeneous packaging for artificial intelligence chips that enable large language models. The TersOnus TGV system provides superior quality and total cost of ownership for manufacturing of panel-level products. YES has developed the equipment and process technologies required for high aspect ratio through glass vias for a variety of glass types, as well as for manufacturing a diversity of glass via configurations—such as hourglass, straight, and tapered vias—by leveraging different chemistries. Furthermore, these sub-50 µm vias can be created with various aspect ratios while meeting customers specifications. The TersOnus TGV system is being used for production of advanced 2.5D and 3D packages by the world's leading semiconductor manufacturers.

"To accommodate performance requirements of new emerging applications, semiconductor solutions are moving to a chiplet based architecture that has higher interface bandwidth, larger memory and more heat dissipation. It also requires larger substrate sizes at the same time," said Michael Daly, SVP of Wet BU at YES. "These large substrate sizes are not economically possible with traditional organics materials. The semiconductor industry is moving to Glass based substrates for these leading-edge applications. Our Wet process tools for creating TGVs for glass panels are fully automated and can handle multiple panels simultaneously. In addition, our tools offer integrated in-line metrology for process control and maintaining consistent etch performance," Daly added.

"YES has maintained its leadership position in the advanced packaging market segment by enabling customer roadmaps through the delivery of superior products with low cost-of-ownership and high reliability. The TersOnus TGV delivers on this commitment by providing excellent etch rates and aspect ratios for the most challenging through glass vias all the while reducing manufacturing cycle times. The TersOnus TGV is just one of many products that YES has introduced and will be introducing to the burgeoning glass panel market to support AI advancement," Rezwan Lateef, President of YES concluded.

About YES

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a leading manufacturer of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure ovens, chemical vapor deposition systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, and biodevices. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit www.yieldengineering.com.

Media Contact

Alex Chow

SVP Business Development & Mktg / Asia President

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.)

+886-926136155 direct

achow@yieldengineering.com

Logo - https://mma.prnewswire.com/media/2357724/YES_TM_logo_RGBv2_Logo.jpg