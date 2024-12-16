YES RapidCure Systems chosen by SkyWater Technology for Fan Out Wafer Level Packaging

The YES RapidCure tool, based on an exclusive license to the process created by Deca Technologies, is a combination of UV and direct thermal exposure that significantly reduces process cycle time.

FREMONT, Calif., Dec. 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging today announced that SkyWater Technology (NASDAQ: SKYT), has chosen the YES RapidCure polymer dielectric curing systems for their implementation of the M-Series™ fan-out wafer level packaging (FOWLP) technology in partnership with Deca Technologies 'Deca'.

Shrinking line width and spacing in advanced packaging drives new polymer materials that require low temperature curing. The YES RapidCure tool, based on an exclusive license to the process created by Deca, is a combination of UV and direct thermal exposure that significantly reduces process cycle time. RapidCure enables YES customers to reduce thermal budgets for the organic and inorganic thin films used in semiconductor front end, packaging and display applications. The RapidCure process consists of ultraviolet (UV) pre-treatment to provide preliminary cross-linking of the polymer, followed by precisely controlled thermal curing. Rapid Cure provides a significant throughput advantage over conventional curing for selected polymers, while delivering comparable or superior dielectric properties.

"SkyWater is the first domestic licensee of Deca's M-Series and Adaptive Patterning solutions to support the reshoring of the semiconductor supply chain," said Bassel Haddad, SVP & General Manager, Advanced Packaging at SkyWater. "We are delighted to be an anchor customer of YES's RapidCure technology, which will be critical in reducing cycle times of curing processes, allowing SkyWater to offer faster prototyping services, improved reliability and higher throughput."

"We are extremely pleased to be chosen by SkyWater to support the manufacturing ramp of their M-Series FOWLP technology," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES. "The Deca RapidCure technology has been a significant complementary addition to our cure and materials engineering capabilities that allows YES to address a broader variety of advanced packaging applications including low temperature polymer cure, underfill bake, adhesive curing, degas/curing of low-K films, and a variety of new fan-out processes. The announcement today is a realization of a vision where ultimately, we can provide SkyWater and other leading advanced packaging customers with the widest array of polymer curing technologies with lower CoO and better reliability to enable next-generation products."

"We are excited that Rezwan and the YES team are bringing to market their robust RapidCure product for the semiconductor industry," stated Tim Olson, founder & CEO of Deca. "With the proven capability to fully cure industry standard polyimide and PBO materials in under 20 minutes, RapidCure brings an unprecedented breakthrough in cycle time reduction for the future of high-density heterogeneous integration. Deca created the RapidCure process as a component of the M-Series FOWLP & FOPLP technology development under the direction of our legendary chairman, TJ Rodgers, founder and CEO of Cypress Semiconductor. RapidCure slashes the typical six-hour cure time by more than 10X to accelerate the development and production of tomorrow's advanced chiplet-based devices."

About YES

YES is a leading provider of differentiated technologies for materials and interface engineering needed for a wide range of applications and markets. YES customers are market leaders, creating next generation solutions for a variety of markets including Advanced Packaging for AI and HPC, Memory Systems and Life Sciences. YES is a leading manufacturer of state-of-the-art cost-effective high volume production equipment for semiconductor Advanced Packaging solutions for wafers and glass panels. The company's products include Vacuum Cure, Coat & Anneal Tools, Fluxless Reflow tools, Thru Glass Via and Cavity Etch and Electroless Deposition tools for the semiconductor industry. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing global presence. For more information, please visit YES.tech.

