YES Joins Forces with EV Group

YES EcoCoat™ to be installed at EVG's NILPhotonics® Competence Center in Austria

FREMONT, Calif., April 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- YES ( Yield Engineering Systems, Inc. ), a leading manufacturer of process equipment for semiconductor advanced packaging, life sciences and "More-than-Moore" applications, today announced it is working with EV Group (https://www.evgroup.com/) and will install a YES EcoCoat™ monolayer coating system at EVG's NILPhotonics® Competence Center in Austria. This collaboration will provide complete process flow demos for prospective semiconductor, life science and optical coatings (AR/VR) customers. EV Group is a major supplier of capital equipment for these markets.

"At YES, we aim to be the preferred technology solutions provider for material modification and surface enhancement. Achieving that goal means giving our customers, wherever they are located, what they need in order to create leading-edge products. We believe that this collaboration with EVG will help us to showcase our technologies to companies developing breakthrough products in the semiconductor, life science and AR/VR markets, and will also help us to anticipate what those companies will require to support their roadmaps," said Rezwan Lateef, President of YES.

"Within the framework of the NILPhotonics® Competence Center, EVG partners with customers to develop efficient and differentiating manufacturing solutions for new cutting-edge markets and applications. We welcome YES's participation in our process flow and look forward to providing a seamless, high performance process flow including YES's solutions," said Markus Wimplinger, Corporate Technology Development & IP Director at EVG.

Based at EVG headquarters in St. Florian, Austria, EVG's NILPhotonics® Competence Center and Heterogeneous Integration Competence Center™ provides world-class process development services and serves as an open access innovation incubator for customers and partners across the microelectronics supply chain. Through its centers of technology excellence, EVG helps customers to accelerate technology development, minimize risk, and develop differentiating technologies and products through the implementation of nanoimprint lithography and heterogeneous integration, respectively, while guaranteeing the highest IP protection standards that are required for working on pre-release products.

About YES

YES (Yield Engineering Systems, Inc.) is a leading manufacturer of high-tech, cost-effective equipment for transforming surfaces, materials and interfaces. The company's product lines include vacuum cure systems, chemical vapor deposition (CVD) systems, and plasma etching tools used for precise surface modification and thin-film coating of semiconductor wafers, semiconductor and MEMS devices, biosensors and medical substrates. With YES, customers ranging from startups to Fortune 100 companies can create and volume-produce products in a wide range of markets, including Advanced Packaging, MEMS, Augmented Reality/Virtual Reality and Life Sciences. YES is headquartered in Fremont, California, with a growing presence globally. For more information, please visit www.yieldengineering.com.

About EV Group (EVG)

EV Group (EVG) is a leading supplier of equipment and process solutions for the manufacture of semiconductors, microelectromechanical systems (MEMS), compound semiconductors, power devices and nanotechnology devices. Key products include wafer bonding, thin-wafer processing, lithography/nanoimprint lithography (NIL) and metrology equipment, as well as photoresist coaters, cleaners and inspection systems. Founded in 1980, EV Group services and supports an elaborate network of global customers and partners all over the world. More information about EVG is available at www.EVGroup.com.

