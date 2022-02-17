Year-end report: Clear signs of favourable market trends after a challenging 2021 - Enzymatica AB
Significant events in Q4
Other events in Q4
- The Extraordinary General Meeting on October 18, 2021, resolved to approve an incentive program for CEO Claus Egstrand through an employee option plan, a directed issue of warrants and a transfer of warrants.
- On November 2, 2021, the Board of Directors reached a decision on financial targets for the company. Net sales in 2026 will amount to at least SEK 600 million with an EBIT margin of at least 28 %.
- No significant events were reported after the end of the quarter.
- Enzymatica's partner Sanofi received approval from the health authorities in Mexico (Cofepris) and Turkey (TITCK), which enabled the launch of ColdZyme in these markets.
- In December, ColdZyme was approved as a "Natural Health Product" by the Canadian authorities (Health Canada).
- In December, the Patent Office in Mexico issued a preliminary ruling that it intends to grant Enzymatica a patent for the cod trypsin that is one of the key components in ColdZyme. Final approval is expected to be granted during the first half of 2022 and the patent will be valid until 2036.
- Through the agreement with STADA, in the fourth quarter Enzymatica gained sales to Finland, Poland, the Balkans, the Netherlands, Greece, and to six new markets: Cyprus, Moldavia, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Armenia and Mongolia.
Q4
January-December
- Net sales reached SEK 18.7 (42.3) million.
- The result for the period was SEK -10.8 million (-0.3).
- Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.07 (0.00).
- Cash flow from operating activities for the period totalled SEK -6.1 (-8.2) million.
- Net sales reached SEK 57.2 (111.2) million.
- The result for the period was SEK -45.4 million (-13.2).
- Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.31 (-0.09).
- Cash flow from operating activities for the period totalled
- SEK -35.4 (-10.7) million.
- Net debt totalled SEK -29.0 (-9.2) million.
"The pandemic has laid the foundation for changing consumer behaviours that will benefit Enzymatica, and during Q4/2021 we noted that the cold remedy market continued to recover in many of our key markets. Fourth quarter sales and earnings were in line with our expectations and with the favourable trends we now see in the market, we are optimistic about 2022", said Claus Egstrand, CEO.
The full year-end report is available on: www.enzymatica.se/se/investerare/finansiella-rapporter
This information is information that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 a.m. CET on 17 February 2022.
For more information, please contact:
Claus Egstrand, Chief Executive Officer, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com
Stefan Olsson, Communication Manager, Enzymatica AB
Phone: +46 (0) 708 55 11 85 | Email: stefan.olsson@enzymatica.com
Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, please visit www.enzymatica.se. Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is Erik Penser Bank. Tel: +46 8 463 83 00 Email: certifiedadviser@penser.se.
