Enzymatica AB: Invitation to Press Briefing - 5 March 2025

News provided by

Enzymatica AB

28 Feb, 2025, 17:21 GMT

STOCKHOLM, Feb. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- In connection with the publication of results from two independent research studies on ColdZyme, Enzymatica AB invites to a digital press briefing on 5 March 2025.

  • 13:00–14:10 The researchers will present their findings and be available for questions
  • 14:15–15:00 Enzymatica's CEO, Claus Egstrand, and Chairman, Bengt Baron, will present a company overview and be available for questions

The press briefing will be broadcast live. To participate in the live discussion, please register via this link: https://creo-live.creomediamanager.com/eda7c0f6-7107-4d87-b409-82bdf2d58605

Read the press release published on 28 February here:
https://www.enzymatica.com/media/press-releases/2025/new-independent-studies-show-that-coldzyme-addresses-the-root-cause-of-respiratory-infections-reducing-sick-days-and-symptoms/

Link to the published article in The Journal of Physiology:
https://physoc.onlinelibrary.wiley.com/doi/10.1113/JP288136

CONTACT:

For more information, contact:
Anja Tragardh, Corporate Communications, Enzymatica AB
Email: anja.tragardh@enzymatica.com

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/invitation-to-press-briefing---5-march-2025,c4112958

The following files are available for download:

https://mb.cision.com/Main/18091/4112958/3293766.pdf

Press invitation_Enzymatica_5March2025_eng

Also from this source

New independent studies show that ColdZyme addresses the root cause of respiratory infections, reducing sick days and symptoms

Today, results from two independent studies on the medical device ColdZyme were published in the peer-reviewed scientific journal The Journal of...

Enzymatica AB Year-end report 2024: Strong performance in core markets - preparing for international growth

Fourth quarter January-December • Net sales reached SEK 17.2 million (15.8). • The operating result totaled SEK -13.7 million (-13.8). • Earnings per ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Health Care & Hospitals

Health Care & Hospitals

Publishing & Information Services

Publishing & Information Services

Medical Equipment

Medical Equipment

Medical Pharmaceuticals

Medical Pharmaceuticals

News Releases in Similar Topics