Quarterly report Q2/2025: Strong development in Sweden and increased international activity: Enzymatica AB

LUND, Sweden, July 17, 2025 /PRNewswire/ --





Second quarter Net sales reached SEK 8.3 (6.4) million.

The operating result totaled SEK -14.9 (-13.5) million.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.06 (-0.08).

Cash flow from operating activities totaled SEK -21.3 (-19.0) million. January-June Net sales reached SEK 20.6 (15.8) million.

The operating result totaled SEK -32.9 (-31.9) million.

Earnings per share, basic and diluted, were SEK -0.13 (-0.19).

Cash flow from operating activities for the period totaled SEK -29.9 (-26.3) million.

Comment from CEO Claus Egstrand

"During the second quarter, efforts to establish new partnership agreements intensified. ColdZyme's strong clinical evidence is generating significant global interest, but the path to attractive deals is complex – and requires patience, persistence, and precision. We are currently focused on identifying the right commercial partners, primarily within the EU, while also engaging in ongoing discussions with a number of global players in the over-the-counter common cold treatment category", says Claus Egstrand, CEO.

Significant events during the quarter

On June 26 , it was announced that CEO Claus Egstrand will step down from his role, and that the Nomination Committee intends to propose him as a new member of the company's Board of Directors.

Significant events after the quarter

No significant events have been reported

Other events during and after the quarter

On June 30 , it was announced that CFO Therese Filmersson will step down from her role.

, it was announced that CFO Therese Filmersson will step down from her role. Efforts to market ColdZyme to national sports federations and elite athletic organizations are now beginning to yield results, especially in the United Kingdom . Partnerships have been established with the United Kingdom Sports Institute (UKSI) and Aquatics GB. The collaboration with UKSI extends through the Olympic Games in Los Angeles 2028, where ColdZyme will play a crucial role in helping athletes reduce the impact of colds on their training routines – by shortening the course of illness and thereby reducing the number of training days lost. Enzymatica also presented ColdZyme to the United Kingdom's winter Olympic team at a meeting in Edinburgh on June 19–20.

. Partnerships have been established with the United Kingdom Sports Institute (UKSI) and Aquatics GB. The collaboration with UKSI extends through the Olympic Games in 2028, where ColdZyme will play a crucial role in helping athletes reduce the impact of colds on their training routines – by shortening the course of illness and thereby reducing the number of training days lost. Enzymatica also presented ColdZyme to the winter Olympic team at a meeting in on June 19–20. In June, ColdZyme was featured in a campaign conducted in collaboration with several Swedish influencers.

The full report is available at https://www.enzymatica.com/investors/financial-reports/

The information in this press release is such that Enzymatica is obliged to make public pursuant to the EU Market Abuse Regulation. The information was submitted for publication, through the agency of the contact person set out below, at 08:30 CET on July 17, 2025.

For more information, please contact:

Claus Egstrand, CEO, Enzymatica AB

Phone: +44 7780 22 8385 | Email: claus.egstrand@enzymatica.com

Enzymatica AB is headquartered in Lund and is listed on Nasdaq First North Growth Market. For more information, visit www.enzymatica.se.

Enzymatica's Certified Adviser is DNB Carnegie Investment Bank AB (publ).

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com

https://news.cision.com/enzymatica-ab/r/quarterly-report-q2-2025--strong-development-in-sweden-and-increased-international-activity,c4208114

The following files are available for download: